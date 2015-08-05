Bringing Your Car to Campus

Promoted Post

Moving away to go to college can be challenging for students as well as their parents. Many things must be taken care of prior to heading off to a new city or state for school including necessary college paperwork, finding a roommate or meeting your new dorm mate and packing everything up for school. Another factor that many students must consider is figuring out how to move their personal car to be with them while they attend college. A car is often a must have when students need to travel to and from shopping and dining out or to and from home especially when they live in off campus housing.

Driving long distance or even pulling a personal car on an auto hauler is not often a good choice, especially for a college student that may be leaving home for the first time. Long distance drives can be very tiring and fatigue when driving can lead to accidents and unnecessary out of pocket expenses for property damage as well as personal injury and hospital care.

Moving away to college is stressful enough without having to worry about driving a car hundreds, or possibly thousands, of miles away from home and familiar streets and other surroundings. A professional auto transport company should always be contacted when you need to move a car to a college campus. College campuses can be tough to navigate, especially if you are towing a car or attempting to drive around campus on your own trying to figure out where to safely park a large auto hauler or truck pulling a large car trailer.

Choosing the Right Auto Transport Company

With students moving to college from both the east coast as well as the west coast and all states in between, finding a reasonable, and safe, way to get your car to campus is going to be one of the most important aspects of moving away from home and starting your college years. When you start checking company records, insurance and safety standards and licensing information, you will want to check with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA). The FMCSA has vital information that includes how long an auto transporter has been in business as well as whether they carry valid insurance and have proper licensing. They can also let you know if the company has a safe driving record and if they have had any accidents while transporting vehicles.

An auto transport company will be the best way to move any type of vehicle to college in a safe and secure manner that is insured and fairly quick so you can have your car as quickly as possible and drive to and from all of the important college life locations. Heading down to the coffee shop to study is easy to do when you are able to drive your own car instead of walking or taking a bus. There are many places near Millersville University where students can enjoy plenty of off campus activities. Students have, for many years, enjoyed traveling to Lancaster where they can find lots of great shopping at the mall and also restaurants and a vast amount of entertainment ranging from movies and theatre to fitness centers and other hot spots in town.

To get your car to campus, you need to contact a reliable company to ship it from home to college. You can check online for auto transporters that will handle your vehicle shipment from start to finish with insured and licensed services provided by licensed and professional driving staff that will get your car to college quickly and with great rates.

What You Need To Check When It Comes To Transport

You already know that an auto transport company picks up and delivers cars, but you are not just getting a delivery service when you hire a professional auto transporter to move your car to college for you. Hiring an auto transporter is not like hiring a gardener or a plumber for your home. A professional auto transporter is a company that you will entrust with one of the most valuable assets that you own and you need to make sure you hire the right company to handle the job.

You need to make sure the company has been in business for at least 3 years or longer and that they have valid insurance coverage. You also need to check and see what the coverage amount is, especially if you have a custom car, sports car or a luxury car. The coverage amount needs to be sufficient enough to cover your cars overall value in case of an accident. Most companies will have plenty of coverage but it is always best to check.

Payment options are also an important thing to consider. Many companies will accept cash or credit or debit card, but they will not accept personal checks or money orders. Other companies may only accept cash or another payment type and it is very important to know this information ahead of time. Many people have waited until the truck arrives to get the car only to find out they do not have the correct payment and the truck leaves without the car.

Hire the Right Company

You choose college based on how you identify with the school what the campus includes and what classes you will be able to take that will help you move into the career you want later in life. Choosing the right auto transport company is going to be vital to the safety of your car as well as to the amount of money that you will spend. A quality company does not have to cost an outrageous amount but they will also not be priced far below all other companies.

Another very important thing to consider is where the car will be picked up as well as delivered once it reaches the college. Some companies will not travel into the small roadways that are found on a college campus and they will expect you to meet them at a local shopping center or even as far out as the interstate. You need to hire a company that will be able to deliver the car directly to you in front of your new dorm or to your new off campus housing location when at all possible.

A great company to consider hiring for auto transport is a1autotransport.com. They have been in business for more than ten years and have an excellent reputation as a company with high standards for safety and personal car care during auto transport. A company like A-1 Auto Transport, Inc. will have delivery options including open auto transport for standard cars and trucks as well as fully enclosed auto transport for high end luxury cars and other valuable automobiles. Best of all, when it comes to professional auto transport, you can always get free, no hassle quotes for service by filling out quick forms on the website.

Sit Back and Relax

Once you have your car scheduled for auto transport, you need to take a little time and sit back and relax. College life is going to be a fun and exciting adventure as well as one that you guide you in the right direction to fully enhance your future.

Before you leave home you will want to take a little time for yourself to tell old friends and family goodbye, enjoy a night out to remember all of the important places you enjoy and also to get everything together and packed for your new life at college.

Try to make a to-do list so you won’t forget anything important and to help keep the move as simple as possible. Packing ahead of time and getting your car booked for auto transport will allow you to have plenty of time to get to your new school and meet new friends and have a little fun sightseeing or shopping before the new semester begins.

Careful planning including professional auto transport will allow parents of college students to say goodbye without feeling rushed to pack and move a car when you could be spending quality time with your new college student before they begin their own adventure into the adult world.