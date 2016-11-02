Just In

Electoral College, would disbanding it lead to responsible voting?

November 2, 2016

Electoral College - US Census Bureau

Alexander Bershtein
Staff Writer

The Electoral College is a section of our American government that has not had much of a positive liking in the current era. Usually this disdain is a reference back to the year 2000. In the Race between George W. Bush and Al Gore the Electoral College decided to not vote along with the popular Vote for president. The previous time this happened was in 1888. In the presidential race between Benjamin Harrison and Grover Cleveland in which Benjamin Harrison won despite not having the popular vote.

Comparing the 1800s to this century would be ridiculous considering the different viewpoints, advanced technology, globalization, and how that has changed the way politics work in our time.

I find it astonishing that the basis of the electoral college’s founding was because of a lack of trust in the American public. The government believed that the people were not educated enough to elect someone who was not a tyrant. One of my favorite founding fathers, Alexander Hamilton, wrote his support for the Electoral college. It is one of the few things I disagree with him about though.

Is the reasoning behind establishing the electoral college now obsolete though? With phones, tablets, and even watches people can find all the information they could ever want on a presidential nominee. Majority of us have went to school and know what a dictator is. A lot of us know what a despot is. Does that mean the electoral college is needed anymore? Do we need a group of people second guessing our choice for our leader? Is that really democratic?

If you think I am wrong and want to respond, let me ask you something. Do you research your choices when voting? Do you know their platform and their motivations? Have you educated yourself on how what they want compares to what you want? Take some time and think about that.

I myself hate the Electoral College, but I also ponder its purpose. Even though I believe it can be manipulated and broken, as it was back in 2000. I also believe that if it is disbanded people need to take the responsibility to acknowledge their own participation in our country’s government. Would they acknowledge that the burden in now on them to select their leader? Would participation in the government rise and usher in an era of prosperity? Or would no one care and the country descend into chaos?

If you want to complain about the Electoral College, then at least be an American that participates in voting in the candidate you believe in.

    The burden has been and is on us to select the president.
    It is our votes that determine the Electoral College vote in our state.

    Voter participation should rise when the president is guaranteed to be the winner of the national popular vote.

    Under National Popular Vote, every voter, everywhere, would be politically relevant and equal in every presidential election. Every vote would matter in the state counts and national count.

    • PhilliesFan2001

      In practical terms (i.e. getting bodies to polls) this still favors the organized, machine-run cities over the diffuse countryside. It will be the rule of the rural by the urban. Which is probably why the Democrats–the one party that would benefit from this because it has had decades-long dominance in the cities–is pushing the elimination of the EC.

      Every state must have a say, not just every voter. That is the essence of federalism, and the hedge against tyranny by a strong central government. Kings in the past became tyrants by offering in significant or broken promises to “the people,” leading everyone to think he is she indebted to that ruler. It is much easier to control a large number of separate individuals than organized and sovereign entities (like states). The Founders’ idea behind states (note the term “state” connotes sovereignty in a way “province” does not) is much like the idea behind organizing unions–to keep a powerful executive in check.

      And that is why the EC overstates the vote in small states. It is much like a progressive tax code that requires higher income taxpayers to pay more in percentage than lower income ones–recognizing that a power of the rich (or populous) is already disproportionately greater than the poor (or less populous).

      There has been a push toward monarchy in this country–very noticeable during the past administration in which people constantly referred to the president as the “commander-in-chief,” as if he was the commander of the country. He is not. He is only commander-in-chief of the armed force, not the states and not the citizenry. In the past administration the president was referred to as :”our king,” (I heard that from a few people I know) and “kind of a god.” In the present administration there is a lot of talk of “nationalist populism” or “populist nationalism.” Populism is precisely the tool used by would-be dictators. And nationalism is an ideology that glorifies the central government.

      I don’t think it’s any coincidence that the push to eliminate the Electoral College, which keeps a president from appealing to individual people (voters), coincides with what I see as creeping monarchism. It makes it easy for an imperial president to circumvent constitutional limits by appeal to individuals, most of whom are uneducated on the issues at hand.

      • toto

        The main media at the moment, TV, costs much more per impression in big cities than in smaller towns and rural area. Candidates get more bang for the buck in smaller towns and rural areas.

      • toto

      • toto

      • toto

        • PhilliesFan2001

          Those are some pretty foolish Republicans.

          • toto

  • toto

  • PhilliesFan2001

    Sorry, Toto. Every vote, everywhere would NOT be politically relevant. A national popular vote would completely disenfranchise the small states in national elections–which is to say, most of the U.S. landmass. No candidate would bother campaigning in Wyoming, Iowa, Alaska, Rhode Island, Vermont, and so forth, and the president would be the president of California, Texas, New York, Illinois, and Pennsylvania–or more to the point, LA, Houston, New York City, Chicago, and Philadelphia. Moreover, it would mean that parties and candidates with the most money (to spend on large media markets and corrupt urban politicians) would have an even larger advantage than they do now, and less accountability. Finally, it would result in even more centralization of government, effectively turning states into provinces run by DC.

    And–of course–Hamilton was correct. The average voter is very uninformed and subject to manipulation by the media. We are not more educated today–we are less. A 1984 survey of high school seniors (that is, people in their early 50s now) showed that a third thought World War I was a movie. On the other hand, a college admissions test from the 1850s required knowledge of ancient history, Latin, formal logic, and calculus–among other subjects. Yes, more people have credentials now, but does the average TV-watching, smartphone-addicted, American know more or less about historical events or logical reasoning, than, say, 50 years ago? And that doesn’t even address all the social psychology research about how easy it is to manipulate people. A direct popular vote is more, not less, likely to lead to bad choices.

    A popular vote for President sounds good superficially, but only until one reflects on the consequences.

    • toto

    • toto

    • toto

    • toto

    • toto

    • toto

      • PhilliesFan2001

        All votes ARE equally counted now. That’s a red herring. And corruption is much easier to do in a city, or any population center, where there is more anonymity, more power centered in parties, and more favors to be doled out for voting “the right way.” Especially where there has been one-party rule for decades. The last non-Democrat mayor of New York was in the 1970s, the last one in Philly and Baltimore was in the 1940s, and the last non-Democrat mayor of Chicago was in the 1920s (!). I do not want Democrat politicos with the muscle and money to drum up votes (many of them manufactured) to determine the President, to the exclusion of the less organized countryside.

        • toto

Copyright © 2015 The Snapper, Millersville University. All rights reserved.