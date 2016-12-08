Just In

Donald Trump’s rhetoric could pose a danger to people and the planet

December 8, 2016 Robert Beiler Opinion 49

Donald Trump at CPAC by Gage Skidmore

Lexie Corner

Staff Writer

 

Donald Trump is our president for the next four years.

As much as it pains me to accept that fact, it is the current reality for our profoundly divided nation. We have elected a man who has degraded women for decades, has sparked an inferno of unabashed racism, and has called climate change a hoax perpetrated by the Chinese.

As a woman, I’m frightened.

As an environmentalist, I’m petrified.

Not only am I concerned for my fellow women and people of color, but I’m anxious for our planet as a whole.

As a Woman

Trump is a misogynist. This is a fact. He may have said a few “great” things about women over the years, but that doesn’t erase the decades of sexist insults and sexual objectification he has propagated.

If you need proof, he has insinuated that he’d date his daughter, Ivanka, if he wasn’t her father; stated in an ABC News interview that if his then-wife Marla Maples didn’t have dinner ready when he came home, that he’d “go through the roof”; in that same interview, he said that putting a wife to work is a “dangerous thing”; ranked famous women he’d like to sleep with on the Howard Stern radio show; compared women to buildings in his book Trump 101: The Way to Success; has attacked Huffington Post co-founder Arianna Huffington over her looks and divorce, tweeting in 2012 that she is “unattractive both inside and out. I fully understand why her former husband left her for a man—he made a good decision”; and, of course, there’s the now infamous Billy Bush tape where he admitted that he has the privilege to grope women because of his star status.

The list of Trump’s misogynistic remarks goes on and on and on. I merely scratched the surface.
While I’m horrified of the President-elect’s unapologetic “locker-room talk,” I’m even more worried of the possible policies he may pass, especially since the Congress is still Republican controlled and his Vice President-elect, Mike Pence, is a champion of extreme conservative Christian values that restrict women’s rights and gay rights.

As he has declared many times, Trump wants to defund Planned Parenthood since it is, as he claims, an “abortion factory”. He desires to sue every woman who has come forward and accused him of sexual assault. He wants to punish women who get abortions. He wants to nominate an anti-choice Supreme Court justice to reverse Roe v. Wade.

Basically, it seems he craves to be the leader of a white Christian patriarchy where women have little to no say to what happens to their own bodies.

And yet, he’s a full-fledged hypocrite.

In the past, he has been pro-choice. Before the second presidential debate with Hillary Clinton, he brought forth a panel of Bill Clinton accusers and asked for us to listen to them, respect them, and believe their accounts of sexual assault whilst ignoring and bashing his own accusers. He claims to respect all women yet has insulted the physical appearances of Rosie O’Donnell, Carly Fiorina, and Heidi Cruz among others.

These are his own words. I could not make this up even if I wanted to.

Clearly, he is a threat to women’s reproductive rights. Despite our Constitution separating church from state, he has appealed to many conservative Christians who feel that aborting a fetus translates into baby murder. Vice President-elect Mike Pence has even tried to pass legislation in Indiana that would require women who get abortions to also pay for the funeral of the fetus—an abhorrent and arcane proposal that shames women who seek abortion.

Furthermore, his kind of misogynistic rhetoric is harmful for the nation and its children. His supporters, many of whom are white women, have dismissed his lewd comments from the Billy Bush tape, telling survivors of sexual assault to “get over it” and that that’s just “how men talk”.
That experience never leaves you.

And most men don’t speak in that kind of degrading manner—not in school hallways, not in intimate conversation, and certainly not in locker rooms.

To dismiss his objectifying comments is validation. By voting him as our leader, we have legitimized every racist, bigoted and chauvinistic remark he’s made—his voters basically told us that despite his threats to ban Muslims, deport millions of immigrants, and sue his sexual assault accusers, they can consciously live with those actions in order to get their America back.

They have, in a sense, normalized this kind of hateful rhetoric when Trump’s words are anything but normal. They are dangerous, they are vulgar, and much of the time baseless.

His lewd comments are an endorsement of misogyny that the children of our country will absorb. Young boys will be raised to think that Trump’s chauvinist comments are normal—that his words are acceptable, and so they can echo his vulgarity. Young girls will be raised to believe that they are nothing more than visual pleasures for men, required to have flawless bodies to quench their sexual thirst while having no say in their reproductive futures.

These are the reasons I am afraid as a woman.

Trump’s few acts of kindness towards women doesn’t excuse his overwhelming rhetoric of sexual objectification and degradation of us over his public career.

I am fearful of a patriarchal future where women who come forward with sexual assault allegations are further victimized by the masses, where women who seek abortions are deemed immoral and declared “baby killers,” where women who rely on Obamacare or Planned Parenthood for breast cancer screenings and birth control cannot attain either and where women are seen as sexual objects rather than intellectual individuals.

As An Environmentalist

Let me make this absolutely clear: climate change is real.

As a journalism student, I seek undeniable facts. My beliefs, therefore, lie in fact, and I strive to understand both sides of an issue. I aim to find the truth, and upon finding it, form my opinion.
And so, after reading climate research, watching documentaries, listening to environmental experts, and taking a course on the global environment here at Millersville, I am certain with every fiber of my being that climate change is real, it’s happening, and we’re in deep trouble due to President-elect Trump’s incorrect stance on the subject.

As many are aware, he believes that climate change is a hoax perpetrated by the Chinese and that our planet is, in fact, environmentally fine.

Except, well, it’s not.

Our oceans are rising due to the polar ice caps melting.

Droughts in the Southwest have decimated our crops and plants.

Greenland is shrinking from the mass desolation of its ice sheets.

This is a global catastrophe threatening not only our nation but every corner of our planet. And Trump refuses to believe in it.

Instead, he wants to further our toxic dependency on coal and oil. As he has proposed on his campaign website, as well as his new government-run website, he stated that “rather than continuing the current path to undermine and block America’s fossil fuel producers, the Trump Administration will encourage the production of these resources by opening onshore and offshore leasing on federal lands and waters.”

America is already oil-addicted. Every day, we use upwards of 19 million barrels of oil, marking us at the world leader in oil consumption. This is why many scientists and environmental activists have condemned our energy practices. If we are the leader of the free world, then we have to set an example for other countries, such as China and India, by also being the leader of clean energy.
This is difficult, however, since many oil corporations, such as the Koch brothers, already have bought out countless Republicans through funding and lobbying, including U.S. Senators Ted Cruz and James Inhofe, House Speaker Paul Ryan, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. These politicians, along with Trump, refuse to believe in the science of climate change, striking down any clean energy proposal that slides on their desks in exchange for small-term profits.

With Trump’s idea of further addicting ourselves to crude oil, it’ll take decades to reverse such policies back to the clean energy proposals that Obama has implemented. However, it may be too late after Trump’s presidency—we may or may not be able to reverse the damage done by further expansion of domestic oil production, fracking, and coal mining.

Even worse, Trump has expressed his desire to pull back from the Paris Climate Agreement, making him the only world leader on the planet who doesn’t believe in climate change.

Perhaps, it’s because his businesses profits of off the oil industry. Perhaps, he’s just that easily malleable by corporate interests or his Republican peers. Perhaps, he’s just so childish that he refuses to listen to distinguished scientists.

No matter the reason why, we are at a vital point in our planet’s future. We must, along with the rest of the world, transition into clean energy if we wish to preserve our environment and wildlife for future generations. The science proving this destructive phenomenon is bulletproof.

The scientific community critiques and scrutinizes one another’s studies. They are meant to dissect their colleagues’ findings to ensure its validity. Despite this, 97 percent of climate scientists agree that climate change is real and we must act quickly and thoroughly to stop its global consequences.
And for our President-Elect to dispel their findings is not only infuriating, but precarious. He will further pollute our planet, which will cause our oceans to swell and flood towns and cities, heat waves to char our once rich and diverse land, and melt all of the ice in the Arctic by mid-century.
If we don’t act soon, there may be no planet to save by the end of this century.

What Can We Do?

We can make our voices heard.

We must reject Trump’s vulgar rhetoric, and protect women, people of color, Muslims, immigrants, refugees, LGBTQ+ individuals—anyone who is harassed or bullied by Trump and his supporters. Already, there has been a spike in hate crimes due to his win even in our very own state. At the University of Pennsylvania, black students were added to a group chat that subjected them to racial slurs along with threats and pictures of lynchings.

This is the kind of behavior that Trump has normalized. There have been accounts of young women being grabbed by men that have proclaiming that if Trump can do it, then so can they. Muslim women have had their hijabs ripped off. Latinos have been told to go back to Mexico or else be detained or deported.

This is Trump’s America—vicious, unapologetic, and xenophobic.

We cannot let racism be normalized. We cannot let misogyny be normalized. We cannot let any form of bigotry be normalized.

Still, what can we realistically do?

We can peacefully protest with our brothers and sisters in Philadelphia and other major cities.
We can educate ourselves through books in order to spread knowledge to those that quite don’t understand what it’s like to be a woman, to be black, to be Muslim, to be different.
We can contact our local and state politicians to reject Trump’s proposals we disagree with, and ensure that his business stays separate from his presidency.

We can donate to Planned Parenthood, the American Civil Liberties Union, Campaign Zero, EarthJustice, NARAL Pro-Choice America, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, and many other organizations to help them combat injustice in these trying times.
Don’t let Trump silence your voice. Let it be heard, but be kind of others and their political opinions unless their beliefs seek to oppress or marginalize others—then, point out their alleged prejudice and, hopefully, they’ll see their wrongful discrimination. You may not always succeed at this, but the smallest effort may help. No matter what, however, further educate yourself on social issues you are passionate about or don’t know much about.

Fight this rising tide of bigotry, hatred, racism, and misogyny with knowledge, respect, and wisdom.

    • Sailor12

      “Fake news”?

  • Hajjster

    You keep whining about stuff that doesn’t matter Lexie and we’ll Make America Great Again. You’ll probably vote for him in 2020!

    • lexie corner

      I wasn’t aware that our changing climate didn’t impact us at all.

      • Hajjster

        The problem is that while I accept that a small amount of warming has occurred: Is it part of a natural cycle (The 13th century was warmer than now)? Are we heading in a cooler direction (the sunspot cycle for the next few decades is very weak, showing diminished output by the sun)? Do we even want the opposite (global temperatures have wavered dramatically all throughout the earth’s existence, and even a little cooler temperatures would cause mass starvation)?

        The point being that climate change in many ways is an excuse for a more tyrannical, authoritarian government, not any type of solution.

        • lexie corner

          First, climate change is NOT a solution. I never said that. I said it’s an issue that’s impacting us all that must be addressed. Transitioning towards clean energy, like solar and wind, isn’t a step towards an authoritarian government. Climate change and authoritarian government don’t correlate.

          All of NASA’s models take into account the sun cycle and Earth’s tilt. They are very minor factors compared to the greenhouse effect. Due to the industrialization of many first-world countries in the last century, such as us and China, carbon dioxide emissions have skyrocketed. The heat-trapping nature of carbon dioxide and other gases was demonstrated in the mid-19th century. Their ability to affect the transfer of infrared energy through the atmosphere is the scientific basis of many instruments flown by NASA. There is no question that increased levels of greenhouse gases must cause the Earth to warm in response.

          We have had climate change in the past, yes, and do you know what happened? Mass extinction. The part we are concerned about is if we can adapt to the changing climate because even if we transition into clean energy overnight, our Earth will still continue to warm for years because of how much carbon dioxide is trapped in our atmosphere. This is because today’s climate change is not normal nor part of the natural cycle. The carbon cycle naturally takes millions of years to cycle around. We are take a large portion of the carbon sink and releasing it over the course of a few years, very unnatural. Same with the temperature change that comes with it.

          You can see the graph revealing this carbon dioxide trend in the link below.

          http://climate.nasa.gov/evidence/

          • Hajjster

            Again, the issue that you’re avoiding it this – what if the earth warms 2F over the next hundred years and CO2 rises with it? Will this destroy humanity? No, the oceans may rise a foot, more plants will grow and desertification will retreat, and cold areas will retreat. What will happen if the earth cools 2F over the next hundred years? Many places will lose weeks of growing seasons, less food supply, etc. Also, the times climate change caused mass extinction were ice ages, not warm periods. The whole argument about climate change is a specious plea for command government.

          • lexie corner

            If the Earth continues to warm, humanity will be at threat of mass extinction. Many seaside states, cities, and towns will be flooded and underwater–Greenland, Florida, California–and, no matter where the location is, life will be threatened.

            For us in the Northeast, heat waves, heavy downpours and sea level rise pose growing challenges to many aspects of life up here. Infrastructure, agriculture, fisheries and ecosystems will be increasingly compromised.

            In the Midwest, extreme heat, heavy downpours and flooding will affect infrastructure, health, agriculture, forestry, transportation, air and water quality, and more. Climate change will also exacerbate a range of risks to the Great Lakes.

            In the Southwest, increased heat, drought and insect outbreaks, all linked to climate change, have increased wildfires. Declining water supplies, reduced agricultural yields, health impacts in cities due to heat, and flooding and erosion in coastal areas are additional concerns.

            This is only in the United States, too, not the rest of the world. Greenland will be gone. All the arctic ice will be gone. Hurricanes will be stronger and more frequent due to rising acidity and heat in the oceans.

            The Earth will not cool over the next few years because, like I said, carbon dioxide traps heat into the atmosphere at escalating rates, which the oceans absorb, causing more hurricanes, loss of life, and coral bleaching. All of these things affect us and the wildlife.

            Also, you are wrong about the past climate changes thousands of years ago. The Permian–Triassic (extinction event, colloquially known as the Great Dying, the End Permian or the Great Permian Extinction), occurred about 252 Ma (million years) ago. It is the Earth’s most severe known extinction event, with up to 96% of all marine species and 70% of terrestrial vertebrate species becoming extinct. It is the only known mass extinction of insects. Some 57% of all families and 83% of all genera became extinct. Because so much biodiversity was lost, the recovery of life on Earth took significantly longer than after any other extinction event, possibly up to 10 million years. Fun fact: this wasn’t a period of cooling down, but heating up that caused the worse mass extinction event in human history.

            Also, out of curiosity, how does climate change lead to government control, exactly? You’ve never explained that.

          • Hajjster

            Maybe there were some human factories that we don’t know about that caused the Great Permian Extinction. Or maybe it was what most scientists believe it was, a massive asteroid. No relation to your argument. It also seems that CO2 is a trailing indicator of temperature, not a leading one due to temperature’s effect on ocean absorption of CO2 – at least the ice cores say so. The earth has a very real possibility of cooling after last years massive El Nino as the sun is going through a very low output stage that will probably last decades. Simply check the sunspot cycles and compare them to the little ice age of the 1800’s.

            Climate change is leading to government control through Agenda 21 and many of the “sustainability” measures implemented. The restrictive measures placed on human activity and property in the name of “sustainability” simply limits the rights of all. This is a good reason why there are so many people voting against globalization.

          • lexie corner

            1: The Dinosaur extinction was actually the Cretaceous-Tertiary extinction, which took place over 180 million years after the extinction I mentioned. It was not nearly as bad, just the most recent one.

            2: CO2 levels and temperature are closely linked. We can also estimate global temperatures from the same ice core based on deuterium, a hydrogen isotope that makes heavy water. Ice frozen during warmer period have a higher concentration of this isotope, seen here: https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/how-are-past-temperatures/

            There are a number of graphs you can find to show this correlation.

            3: El Nino and solar cycles have virtually nothing to do with each other. In fact, solar cycles occur over about an 11 year period regularly with temperature changes averaging less that .1 degrees.

            4: The first thing that comes up when I googled Agenda 21 is that it is a voluntary program–no nation is forced into it. Sustainability is not meant to be restrictive. The goal is actually the opposite. Sustainable practices refers to activities that are healthy, economical (long and short term), and benefit all parties involved. The whole idea is that there is no downfall to them. How will installing solar panels and wind turbines lead to government control? Oil companies and tycoons control more of the government than sustainable practices or programs ever will.

          • Hajjster

            1. You mentioned the “Great Permian Extinction, which I referred to the reasons to why it happened.
            2. They are closely linked, and CO2 seems to be a trailing factor.
            3. Not true. How could the warming of an ocean not have something to do with the suns activity. This 2015 El Nino will possibly be one of the last stronger ones we have for a while. Again, the issue is not the 11 year cycle, but decades of sunspot-less cycles, which are clearly linked to ice ages. The reason why the 20th and 21st century seem so hot is because (due to the sun) the 19th and 18th were so brutally cold.
            4. Wish you were right. Sadly, whether you like it or not, “sustainability” only comes through involuntary control. This is the reason why the electricity rates in the US have almost doubled in the last two decades. This is the reason why electricity rates have almost quadrupled in Germany in the last decade – “sustainable” technology costs more, and the government will make the middle class pay for it even though there is readily available energy.

          • James Cleary

            Please share with me this ice core data. I have a background in science, and I have no idea what you are talking about. It seems that you are stringing together a series of unrelated terms to construct a defense.
            I have attached some actual data from the Natural Environment research Council showing the strong correlation between CO2 levels and temperature based on the presence of deuterium in ice core samples. I recommend that you read the article to get a better idea of how this works.
            https://www.bas.ac.uk/data/our-data/publication/ice-cores-and-climate-change/

          • Hajjster

            Sadly, they don’t allow you to look at EPICA Dome C in detail. If you find a more detailed chart (but you can still barely see it in the chart) the temperature precedes the Co2 by a few hundred years. However, it could have been all those human coal plants 600,000 years ago that caused the CO2 spike.

          • Michael Pearson Corner

            If warm can’t cause mass extinctions then why can’t Mercury and Venus support life?

          • Hajjster

            Because they’re clearly outside the Goldilocks zone?

    • Michael Pearson Corner

      Or there won’t be a 2020

  • vfrtower

    Lexie…you’re a sad little snowflake.

    Get a life.

    • Michael Pearson Corner

      Like yours?

  • doncook

    Ummm…I kinda wish you would think for yourself and not write a whole article comprised of Democrat election campaign rhetoric. Listen carefully. You. Have. Been. Brainwashed. Unhook your mind from alarmist ideas created to get YOUR vote and calm down.

    • lexie corner

      Trump appointed a climate change denier and a man who is suing the EPA as the head of the EPA. He has appointed a former Goldman Sachs Executive as Treasury Secretary. He has chosen a woman who hates public education to be in charge of the Education department. He has chosen a neurosurgeon as the head of HUD. He has chosen a corporate head who wants to replace workers with technology as Labor Secretary. There’s much to be worried about if this cabinet is reflective of his ideals.

    • Michael Pearson Corner

      How do you know you aren’t brainwashed?

  • Thomas Payne

    Grow up and get a REAL job!

    • lexie corner

      I do have a job, thank you.

    • Michael Pearson Corner

      Like commenting on Facebook articles?

      • Thomas Payne

        Wow, you’re timely.

        • Michael Pearson Corner

          Thank you

          • Thomas Payne

            You’re welcome. Btw, how much does Soros pay?

          • Michael Pearson Corner

            Soros is a rich dude with a 24 billion net worth.

  • Ward Dorrity

    Nice. I think I’ll have another slice of schadenfreude pie. A la mode, please.

  • maisy

    Hillary would have had you in a Burqa before you could say Stop.

  • Sailor12

    As a “journalism student”, this very young, inexperienced, poorly/narrowly educated person (female if you weren’t able to figure that out) has managed to jam pack her nonsensical, overwrought/hysterical blathering and embarrassing column with about every jejune cliche existing….

    Foolish young girl…..

    • lexie corner

      What about my article is inaccurate or misinformed? And what does me being a woman have to do with being poorly educated?

    • James Cleary

      Detective of the year. Discovered that the author of an article concerned with women’s rights is a woman…….when her name is attached to the article.

  • Sailor12

    Lexi: Stop!!!! You are triggering me!!!!!!

    • Michael Pearson Corner

      What the fuck dude

  • Drtender

    He is a danger to the Green Taliban for sure, not really to the planet.

  • Lil Bear

    “Let me make this absolutely clear: climate change is real.”

    yep, definitely real: the climate has been changing for about 4 billion years now, and MUCH more rapidly and violently for most of that time than the last hundred years.

    “watching documentaries … and taking a course on the global environment”

    which we all realize is how REAL science is understood, as well as making you a true expert! (BTW, I wonder if you watched a documentary on diesel engines if you could fix one? You know, with every fiber in your being and all … )

    • lexie corner

      The climate has gone up and down these past 4 billion years, but since the Industrial Revolution, it has skyrocketed, mainly due to the rise of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere that links back to our human activities. Below is a link with the temperature anomaly that NASA, along with many other scientific institutions, have found.

      http://climate.nasa.gov/scientific-consensus/

    • James Cleary

      Climate has changed drastically in the past, even quicker than is has now. That we can agree on. The best example of this is when a perfect storm of CO2 and Methane were released in the atmosphere 251 million years ago that drastically raised temperatures and acidified oceans. It is known among scientists as the End Permian Extinction, more commonly known as “The Great Dying” where 96% of life on Earth perished.
      You are correct in saying that this has happened before, but to say that this is not a problem is terribly inaccurate.

  • gem39

    Dear Ms. Lexie Corner, as a scientist and a woman I am ashamed anyone thought what you have written is a decent review of anything from climate change to Trump. You have displayed exactly the behavior most men abhore in women working in science. Your behavior and mentation is emotional and uses inductive logic. I think you might do a little homework before your next illogical diatribe. Begin that work with the maunder minimum and go from there to talking to people who know Trump including his family. Above all please try for a little balance in what you “report” or opine about.

    • lexie corner

      Do you not believe climate change is real and man-made? My facts I used are straight from the NASA website. Perhaps I should have cited them, but I can give you the links if you’d like.

    • Laura Masse

      Dear Ms. Gem39,
      As a fellow scientist and woman I am ashamed of your misogynistic rhetoric that targets Ms. Corner’s gender and immaturely belittles her work. Perhaps you can strive to work on constructively empowering young women instead of perpetuating patriarchal norms of silencing “illogical diatribes” whenever we as women use our voices.

  • James Cleary

    I agree with much of what this article says. Climate Change is a much greater threat than most people realize, there is so much more to it that people do not see. Oceans mitigate many of the effects of climate change because they absorb tremendous amounts of heat and CO2. This makes the oceans more acidic. Many sea creatures cannot cope with small changes in pH. Rising sea temperatures also means a greater effect on weather. Warm water is required to power hurricanes, I believe the effects on the oceans is the greatest threat from climate change, one that is often overlooked.

