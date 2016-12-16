NaNoWriMo begins

Maria Glotfelter

Features Editor

National Novel Writing Month, affectionately abbreviated as NaNoWriMo, starts November 1st and continues for the duration of the month. The goal is to write at least 50,000 words in a single month, a great feat. Authors from all over can compete and post online about how many words they have typed.

For anyone with a passion for creative writing or a desire to put all their great ideas down on paper, NaNoWriMo is a great outlet. Chatting with other writers who are also striving towards that 50,000 word goal helps with motivation and inspiration.

NaNoWriMo provides structure and support for both budding and experience authors. In their mission statement, they emphasize the “transformative power” that creative writing can have in people’s lives. NaNoWriMo also has pep talks available online for further inspirational sources.

The forums on NaNoWriMo provide a great place to discuss ideas and issues writers are having. In addition to support from peers, writers can also get advice from Nano coaches. NaNoWriMo also has a Twitter account specifically designated to answer writers’ questions.

Also in preparation for the event, NaNoWriMo hosted a pep rally at the Writer’s Digest Novel Writing Conference. The pep rally was held on October 29th and was geared towards preparing the authors for a month of writing. On November 4th, there is also an event hosted in Chicago, IL, which focuses on teaching the benefits of writing quickly. If NaNoWriMo writers cannot make it to any of the in-person events, they need not worry. Throughout the month, virtual write-ins will also be hosted online. These virtual write-ins includes prompts and challenges to further motivate authors to crank out those 50,000 words in a mere month.

For writers in a slump or for anyone looking for a little inspiration, NaNoWriMo is the perfect event to participate in. It is free and non-committal, and it offers writers a world filled with community, tips, and general support for writing. For this month of November, get out that laptop and get writing!