Equestrian Team claims win

Blair Simon

Photography Editor

The Millersville Equestrian Team had a fantastic horse show over the weekend of November 12th and 13th Saturday and Sunday. The Intercollegiate Horse Show Association (IHSA) showed at Briarwood New Jersey, Black River Farms, where all college teams competed against one another in different events. The first part of the horse show was the jumper event, where the riders had to remember the jumping course and ride over the jumps. The second event was the hunters. For this one, riders were being judged at the walk, trot, and canter. All riders were being judged at Briarwood Farms. The college teams that were

at this horse show were Millersville University, Wilson College, Susquehanna University, Bucknell University, Gettysburg University, Boston College, Lycoming College, Penn State Altoona and many more. The judges were to see how well the riders had control of the horse and how well they rode during the show times and won some ribbons as well. The ribbons are in order from 1st place to 6th place or higher.

The best place to score a ribbon is 1st place up until 3rd to 4th for most events, yet there is a higher rank of ribbons and that is reserve champion or just champion. The members of the Millersville Equestrian are Miranda Snyder, Toni Marrero, Grace Bachism, Megan McGee, Regan McMinn, Blair Simon, Natalie Noble, and Trainer and Coach Heidi Douts,who was there to guide riders through the lessons and take competitors to the great horse shows for the semester.

All riders won some ribbons both days, Saturday and Sunday. IHSA is different from any other horse show because competitors have to ride horses that they haven’t been on before. They pick the horses at random from a hat, which makes it more interesting because each rider will not know the name of the horse until they are told which horse to get on. Information about the horse names is listed on a sheet of paper, and it tells riders the name of the horse, what their size is, the height, and if they are male or female. It also says information about the horse and how they are and if the rider needs a horse crop with them or not. Using a lot of leg power helps the horse to move and to be more forward when walking, trotting, or cantering around the arena. Overall, all teams did a great job with riding all the horses at Briarwood Farms, Black River Farms.