Alleviating stress during finals

Maria Glotfelter

Features Editor

It is a stressful time of the semester for both professors and students alike. With finals looming in the not so distant future, it is easy for everyone to feel overwhelmed by the increasing workload. However, during this stressful time, it becomes increasingly important that students pay attention to their mental health and anxiety levels. Students can watch for warning signs to be able to track anxiety levels.

According to Georgetown University, some of the symptoms to watch out for are: headaches, stomachaches, irritability, chronic fatigue or difficulties sleeping, skipping meals, and increasing impatience. Eating well, staying active, and setting aside time for yourself will help mitigate these symptoms felt from stress. Getting enough sleep is also vital for mental health and overall concentration. Students may often feel tempted to sacrifice sleep for those few extra hours or work, but remember that health will also help you get through the rest of the semester successfully.

Students can check out some events on campus that may help alleviate some stress. The ever-popular pet therapy is here this semester again. Many students are familiar with pet therapy which takes place at McNairy library. The Center for Counseling and Human Development hosts the pet therapy several times a semester for students. The next pet therapy session is scheduled for 12/13/16- SMC Atrium: 7:00-8:00 PM.

Another event coming up is Spa Day hosted by the University Activity Board (UAB) on December 6th. Spa Day will be held in the Robert L. Slabinski Atrium. Students can take the opportunity to relax from finals. It is so easy to become overwhelmed from all the term papers, final projects, and final examinations that all converge at the end of the semester. Stressed-out MU students may want to try these tips or events above to help alleviate stress.