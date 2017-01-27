Family Recipe: How to make Lasagna

Maria Glotfelter

Features Editor

Ingredients:

1 lb of lasagna + a few pieces

1 lb ricotta

1 lb mozzarella (shredded)

1 egg Parsley

2 quarts spaghetti sauce

1/2 lb sliced pepperoni if desired

1 lb ground meat if desired

Directions: Cook noodles el-dente – drain – rinse – hot then cold. Spread oil in pan and sauce to cover bottom. Add layer of cooked noodles (dried on paper towels). Put noodles overlapping ruffles (long way). Mix ricotta with eggs, parsley, and grated cheese (add little sauce for easy spreading) (add browned ground meat if desired). Spread filling mix on noodles – then mozzarella then sauce. Sprinkle grated Parmesan

cheese. Repeat three to four layers. Top with sauce and grated Romano cheese. Cover and bake at 300 degrees for 45 minutes to 1 hour.