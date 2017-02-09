Family Recipe: how to make zelabia

Maria Glotfelter

Features Editor

Ingredients:

5 pounds of flour (I like King Arthur or White Lily)

4 teaspoons salt

4 eggs (preferably free-range no antibiotics)

3 packages of dry yeast

4 tablespoons oil

1 tablespoon baking powder

2 oz anise extract

Approximately 3.5 cups water

Oil for pan frying

Directions:

Place yeast in 1/2 cup lukewarm water and allow to sit as you mix other ingredients. Mix all other dry ingredients then add water by starting with 2 cups and gradually adding the remaining 1.5 cups. Knead as you add the water. You may need more or less water. Knead until thoroughly mixed and then cover and allow to rise until doubled in volume. Poke down and allow to rise again. Pinch off dough and roll and twist or shape into doughnut. Fry in oil of choice until lightly browned (use about 1 in of oil in the pan). Roll on paper towels to the excess oil; then roll in sugar. Eat as is or dip in honey or maple syrup. I often make a batch the day before and refrigerate. It will still rise. Then I take it out of the fridge and allow it to rise one more time. This way, the zelabia can be fried first thing in the morning.

Enjoy!

Recipe credit:

Christina ‘Abbas’ Glotfelter