Millersville zipcars give students without vehicles a means of reliable transportation

Nora Long

Staff Writer

Millersville University brings Zipcars to campus!

The University currently houses two Zipcars; a Ford Focus named Snappy, and a Honda Fit named Medina. This serves as a helpful resource for those on campus without a car.

These cars are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and can be rented for as little as an hour up to a few days.

Zipcars are the largest and longest-standing car sharing campus provider. They are located on more than 500 colleges and universities across North America. Zipcar is largely known for their accessibility, convenience of hour to day use and their locations in America.

Michelle Perez, the associate vice president for student engagement at Millersville University said, “The service will enable students to be on the move at a moment’s notice without worrying about the costs associated with maintaining their own vehicle.”

Zipcars coexist with Millersville’s sustainability efforts. The goal of these Zipcars is to help meet MU’s sustainability goals by reducing the need for personal vehicles and parking spots around campus.

A different perspective on the new Zipcars came from a student named Daisy, who is a junior here at Millersville University.

She said that she and others she knows would be more comfortable having their own cars on campus, as they know that the upkeep is maintained. Additionally, she said she feels more comfortable with her own car because she knows that others haven’t tampered with it.

She said she also worries that the tuition would rise, and that the money added could be put to better use.

MU students receive a start fee of $15.00, and rates starting as low as $7.50 an hour. Gas, maintenance, insurance coverage, and up to 180 miles of driving per day are included in the Zipcar rates. You need to be eighteen years of age, a Millersville University student, and have a valid driver’s license; or be 21 years of age as a local member of the community, and have a valid driver’s license. You can find all of this information and more, on www.zipcar.com/millersville.