Trauma treatment training available through Learning Institute

Maria Glotfelter

Features Editor

Trauma is defined by Merriam-Webster as “a deeply distressing or disturbing experience.” Trauma absolutely has debilitating effects on work performance and both emotional and physical health. Dealing with trauma takes time and often outside help. Later this month, the Learning Institute will be hosting a seminar on how to better treat people who have dealt with trauma.

On February 22, from 6:00-9:00PM, “Mindfulness in the Treatment of Trauma” will be held in the Reighard Multipurpose Room in the Student Memorial Center (SMC). The presentation will be done by Marsha Charles, MS, NCC, LPC, who is both the founder and owner of Change Your Mind: Center for Brain and Body Wellness. For more information on this treatment focus, please visit http://www.changeyourmindcenter.com/.

The presentation on trauma will emphasize the multifaceted impacts of trauma: how it affects both mind and body. The manifestations of trauma can also be seen in varying areas. The training focuses on how to utilize new research and effectively integrate mind-body treatment when assisting patients.

Although registration is free, participants must pay $25 for three CEUs. Tickets can be reserved at the MU Ticketing Office (717-871-7600). For more information, students can contact Professor Jen Frank at the following email or phone number: jennifer.frank@millersville.edu or 717-871-7180.