Neil Gorsuch is a perfect conservative Supreme Court pick

Brenden Curry

Staff Writer

This past weekend, my staunchly conservative father came up to visit me to drop off food and supplies.

His visit came at timely fashion. Earlier in the week, President Trump announced his first Supreme Court nominee.

I figured he would be the perfect person to ask about Mr. Trump’s nominee, Neil Gorsuch, who political analysts describe as an “originalist.”

From what I assumed, it had to be a term associated with American conservatism. I figured that while we were waiting for burgers, I would get his opinion.

I asked him, “dad, what is an originalist?”

He answered, “someone who follows the constitution as it was written by our founding fathers.”

He then added, “unlike how liberals believe that the Constitution is a living document. Whereas time moves along, the wording and meaning of it changes.

Judge Gorsuch met my father’s definition. His interpretation of the Constitution is why both my father and President Trump like him.

He is currently a judge on the Appellate Court of the Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit in his native state of Colorado.

He is the son of Anne Gorsuch Burford, who led the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) during the Reagan administration. She was the first female head of the EPA.

Like many conservatives, I am ecstatic to see a conservative majority back on the court. I knew he was going to factor how Gorsuch has a similar judicial philosophy as the late Justice Antonin Scalia, the outspoken voice of the conservative sect.

In an article published on New American titled, “Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Neil Gorsuch: An “Originalist” by Steven Byas, President Trump called him, “… a man whose “qualifications are beyond dispute.” He also referred to Gorsuch’s resume, saying it was “… as good as it gets.”

I agree with President Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court because personally, I consider myself a constitutionalist.

I liked how Judge Gorsuch described the U.S. Constitution as the “greatest charter of human liberties” that was ever created on the planet.

I truly believe how vital the future of the Supreme Court played a factor in the why Trump won. I definitely will say that the Supreme Court was one the many reasons why I voted for Donald Trump.

I would say that last year’s electoral map reflects the political ideology of the country.

Potentially, there could be at least two to three new Supreme Court justices during Mr. Trump’s presidency.

Since, Supreme Court justices are there for life, their decisions will impact the policies the legislative and executive branches make for our country for generations to come.

I was taught in school that the judiciary branch is the interpreter of the law.

With how conservatives like myself believe in limited government, the Supreme Court can say how certain bills and regulations passed by Congress could be unconstitutional.

I admire how the Founding Fathers created a system of checks and balances. This is one aspect that has made America exceptional in regards to governing systems. I see checks and balances as a way for conservatives like myself to uphold our belief of limited government.

I agree with how Judge Gorsuch sees the judge’s responsibility is to incorporate the Constitution to cases that come to the bench.

He also vowed in his nomination press confrence to be a, “faithful servant of the Constitution and laws of this great country.”

I want my justices to be fair and to abide by the Constitution of the United States. This is also why I agree with how Justin Marceau, a law professor at the University of Denver said that Gorsuch is “the most natural successor to Justice Antonin Scalia” in a recent interview with the Denver Post.

Vice President Mike Pence expressed similar accolades to Gorsuch at a speech he gave to the Federalist Society, a prominent conservative legal association.

In an CBS3 Philadelphia article titled, “‘A Worthy Successor To Scalia’: Pence Defends Nomination Of Gorsuch During Speech In Philadelphia,” Mr. Pence stated that Senate Democrats should not impede Gorsuch’s nomination.

He has the utmost confidence that Judge Gorsuch is a worthy successor to Justice Antonin Scalia because he is one of the most conventional, esteemed and remarkably qualified Supreme Court nominees in American history.

Like Mr. Trump and Mr. Pence, I fully expect Judge Gorsuch to be confirmed swiftly in the Republican-controlled Senate. Even though, a Democratic challenge is imminent, possibly in retaliation for Republicans stalling the nomination of Merrick Garland last year.

Judge Neil Gorsuch is the judge that matches my views and respect for the Constitution and the ideas of conservatism.

I agree when Mr. Pence said that, “… the Constitution would be stronger with Gorsuch on the bench.”

By re-acquiring the majority, I expect the originalist platform of the conservative wing of justices to bear a strong influence. I also expect a cohesiveness within the three branches of government being controlled by Republicans and the passing of center-right legislation.

I look forward to see what he contributes to the Court and the impact his decisions will make for future generations of Americans both on the left and the right.