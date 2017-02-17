Ethically, Washington is falling apart and it looks like there is no end in sight

Nick Hughes

Opinion Editor

Before I begin, I would like to disclose that I am a registered democrat, but I hold more progressive ideas than that of the democratic platform.

Ethically, Washington D.C. is in shambles. I know the old saying that corruption circles the city, but I am talking about the more immediate and visible breach of ethics. I feel that as the President of the United States, Donald Trump should be the one trying to enforce ethical practice of government. I am the first to admit that I am no expert on government and ethics, but from what I have been seeing, hearing, and observing, there is something wrong in Washington. The ethical implications that this Presidential administration is giving the American people is dangerous.

The advent of alternative facts and the lack of trust in the media, by President Trump’s influence via Twitter, have made it very hard for the American people to know what to believe. I think that the usage of Twitter by Trump is dangerous. Not because he is using it, but in how he is using it.

I understand the need to shake things up, but I do not think throwing tantrums on Twitter is the way to do that. I know some will cite that remark as stepping over the line, but Trump’s tweet in all caps reads as follows, “SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!” This tweet in particular was in response to a Judge stalling the travel ban that Trump had put into place. What I see when I read this tweet is someone publically throwing a tantrum because they did not get their way.

Another tweet that is alarming read as follows and was posted February Sixth, “Any negative polls are fake news, just like the CNN, ABC, NBC polls in the election. Sorry, people want border security and extreme vetting.” What I find alarming about this tweet is that Trump directly targets the media. CNN, ABC, and NBC are all established and trusted news organizations. I am not saying they do not have their own flaws, but this attack felt like more than just those three. It was an attack on all media. With the exception of media that supports Trump. The implication that Trump is also making with this tweet is that if you do not agree with him, you are wrong. He also tries to make the reader feel guilty by saying it is their fault that border security is bad and that terrorist attacks happen.

What do these mean ethically though? Ethics are defined as the branch of knowledge that deals with moral principles. The fact that Trump does not realize his tweets and his speeches inspire hate and discourse is the problem. The first tweet, the all caps one, is attempting to discredit the judicial branch of the government, while the second one is discrediting the media.

The judicial branch and the media both are integral parts of the government. The tweets are putting doubt in the public mind as well and this will lead to only one thing if it is not stopped. Democracy in the United States will change dramatically. I do not know exactly how and I am fearful of what is happening in our country. I do not believe we need to make America Great Again. I believe we have always been great, it is just the perspective of the people changes.