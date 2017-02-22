Marauders split both doubleheaders

Kyle Brady

Sports Editor

In the first game of a double header against Charleston, the Marauders lost by the score of 8-3, giving them their first loss of the young season. It was the pitching that got roughed up for at least one run from the third, to the seventh inning. Despite a sixth inning home run from Chas McCormick, Millersville was unable to keep the momentum, allowing a run to Charleston is the seventh.

The second game was more favorable to the Marauders as they erupted for four runs in the third inning to take a 4-1 lead. McCormick hit another home run in that third and finished the game with three hits and 2 RBIs. This time, the pitching for Millersville was stellar as Eli Nabholz pitched a complete game, allowing two earned runs and striking out 12.

The following day, the Marauders played in their second straight doubleheader, this time against Pitt-Johnstown. The Marauders followed a similar formula as they lost game one, and rallied to win game two.

Millersville starter David Manasek allowed seven runs in the first inning and only retired two batters. The Marauder bullpen, in particular Bobby Dorta, shut out UPJ for the rest of the game but MU couldn’t rally back from seven runs down, eventually losing 7-5.

Game two however, saw the Marauders give Pitt-Johnstown their first loss of the season. This was a slugfest as there was at least one run scored in every inning except the second. Going into the fourth inning, the score was 3-2, in favor of the Marauders. UPJ scored three runs in the top of the fourth but the Marauder bats exploded for seven runs in the bottom of the fourth. Thanks to the MU bats, Millersville won game two by the score of 11-7.