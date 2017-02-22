Women’s basketball still vying for playoff spot

James Pearson

Staff Writer

The Millersville Marauders women’s basketball team lost to Kutztown 51-49 Saturday. During the game, the Marauders were down by as many as 13 points, but were able to fight back in it.

In the second quarter, Alayah Hall made a layup with 47 seconds left to reduce the Kutztown lead to only six points. At the end of the first half, the Marauders were trailing by 10 points with a score of 33-23.

Hall led the team in scoring ,with 13 points, as she made two three-pointers. Hall had nine points in the first half and Courtney Dimoff had six points in the first half as well.

In the third quarter, Kutztown increased their lead to 11 points. Following several turnovers and missed shots, Kutztown took advantage of the Marauders missed opportunities.

The game appeared to be a one-sided competition going into the fourth quarter until the Marauders began to start a comeback.

Kutztown led Millersville going into the fourth quarter by 17 points. Aunjel Van Brakle made a layup with 9:21 left to start the Marauders comeback run as she helped decrease the deficit to 15 points with the score now at 44-29.

In the fourth quarter, Millersville began to put the pressure on the Kutztown as they went on a 14-0 run with only 4:26 left.

As the score began to become closer, the Marauders were now only down by five points. Several players on Millersville scored during their run, including Krista Mellinger.

Mellinger hit a jumper after Kutztown’s made their first shot of the fourth quarter to end Millersville’s 14-0 run, with 3:55 left.

Both teams went scoreless following Mellinger’s layup until Reuneshia Williams was fouled with 1:30 left. Williams would miss one of her free throw before converting the other shot with the score now at 46-44.

Kutztown was then fouled by Van Brakle and she would miss one of their free throw before making the other bucket with 1:27 left.

After the free throws, Van Brakle would make a layup with 1:18 to bring the score to 47-46. Van Brakle would then foul Kutztown and the team would miss one of their free throws before making another bucket with 49 seconds left.

Following the free throws, Millersville would have the basketball stolen before fouling Kutztown again. Kutztown would miss one of their free throws making the score 49-46.

After the free throws, Dimoff was unable to convert a game tying three-pointer with 15 seconds left. Kutztown was then fouled by Kendra Bamberger and the team would make both free throws.

Following the free throws, Bamberger was unable to convert a three-pointer with six seconds left. Millersville received the basketball for one final three-pointer from Bamberger but the team finished two points shy from forcing overtime.

The Marauders will have their last home game of the season against West Chester University Wednesday and then play at Cheyney Saturday.