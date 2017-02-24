ELCM career week begins

Maria Glotfelter

Features Editor



February 27 to March 3 is career week at Millersville. Students will have the opportunity to win prizes and attend educational events all throughout the week. Here are some highlighted events for the week:

Creating a Personal Brand: Your Resume

When: Monday, Feb. 27,

12:00-1:00pm

Where: SMC, Room 118

Professionalism in the Workplace: How to avoid…”You are terminated.”

When: Monday, Feb. 27, 5:30-7:30PM

Where: SMC, Room 118

The Interview – Before, During and After

When: Tuesday, Feb. 28, 4:00-5:00pm

Where: SMC, Room 118

National Service Panel: Impacting Communities Across the Globe

When: Wed., March 1 , 12:30-1:30pm

Where: SMC, Room 118

Mock Interview and Feedback Sessions

When: Thursday, March 2, 11:00-1:00pm

Where: SMC, ReighardMultipurpose Room

Careers in Marketing and Business DevelopmentWhen: Thursday, March 2, 3:00-5:00pm

Where: SMC, Room 118

Career Exploration for First Year Students

When: Friday, March 3, 12:00-1:00pm

Where: SMC, Room 118

For more events and information on career week, students can visit http://www.millersville.edu/elcm/fairs-events/career-week.php.