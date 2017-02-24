ELCM career week begins

Maria Glotfelter
Features Editor
February 27 to March 3 is career week at Millersville. Students will have the opportunity to win prizes and attend educational events all throughout the week. Here are some highlighted events for the week:
Creating a Personal Brand: Your Resume
When: Monday, Feb. 27,
12:00-1:00pm
Where: SMC, Room 118
Professionalism in the Workplace: How to avoid…”You are terminated.”
When: Monday, Feb. 27, 5:30-7:30PM
Where: SMC, Room 118
The Interview – Before, During and After
When: Tuesday, Feb. 28, 4:00-5:00pm
Where: SMC, Room 118
National Service Panel: Impacting Communities Across the Globe
When: Wed., March 1 , 12:30-1:30pm
Where: SMC, Room 118
Mock Interview and Feedback Sessions
When: Thursday, March 2, 11:00-1:00pm
Where: SMC, ReighardMultipurpose Room
Careers in Marketing and Business DevelopmentWhen: Thursday, March 2, 3:00-5:00pm
Where: SMC, Room 118
Career Exploration for First Year Students
When: Friday, March 3, 12:00-1:00pm
Where: SMC, Room 118
For more events and information on career week, students can visit http://www.millersville.edu/elcm/fairs-events/career-week.php.