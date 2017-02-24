Family Recipes: How to make Chicken pilaf

Maria Glotfelter
Features Editor
Ingredients:
6 medium boneless skinless chicken breasts
1 8-oz package Swiss cheese slices
1 8-oz package sliced cooked ham
3 tablespoons flour
1 teaspoon paprika
6 tablespoons butter or margarine
1 chicken flavored bouillon cube or envelope or one teaspoon chicken flavored stock base
1 tablespoon cornstarch
1 cup heavy or whipping cream
Directions:
Spread chicken breasts flat – fold cheese and ham slices to fit on top. Fold breasts over filling and fasten edges with toothpicks. On waxed paper, mix flour and paprika; use mix to coat chicken. In 12-inch skillet, over medium heat in hot butter or margarine, cook chicken until browned on all sides. Add bouillon.
Reduce heat to low – cover and simmer 30 minutes or until fork-tender – remove toothpicks. In cup blend cornstarch and cream until smooth. Gradually stir into skillet. Cook, stirring constantly until thickened, serve over chicken.