Family Recipes: How to make Chicken pilaf

Maria Glotfelter

Features Editor

Ingredients:

6 medium boneless skinless chicken breasts

1 8-oz package Swiss cheese slices

1 8-oz package sliced cooked ham

3 tablespoons flour

1 teaspoon paprika

6 tablespoons butter or margarine

1 chicken flavored bouillon cube or envelope or one teaspoon chicken flavored stock base

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 cup heavy or whipping cream

Directions:

Spread chicken breasts flat – fold cheese and ham slices to fit on top. Fold breasts over filling and fasten edges with toothpicks. On waxed paper, mix flour and paprika; use mix to coat chicken. In 12-inch skillet, over medium heat in hot butter or margarine, cook chicken until browned on all sides. Add bouillon.

Reduce heat to low – cover and simmer 30 minutes or until fork-tender – remove toothpicks. In cup blend cornstarch and cream until smooth. Gradually stir into skillet. Cook, stirring constantly until thickened, serve over chicken.