Pokemon Go generation two released

Alex Bershtein

Staff Writer

Being one who grew up with the 2nd and 3rd generations of the Pokemon franchise, last weeks update to Pokemon Go brought up memories of nostalgia.

80 new Pokemon have been added to the Pokedex. No longer just Ratatas, Pidgies, and Weedles. Plenty of more Pokemon. Walk around campus to check it out.

Some features have been altered. The locator for finding nearby Pokemon has been adjusted. Although you can run into Pokemon randomly, the locator tells you of Pokemon near the Poke-Stops. Poke-Stops are usually located at historical spots, or even important buildings. Churches, libraries and post offices are common ones. Millersville campus has clusters of these Poke-Stops, three at SMC, and four around the Library, and many more across campus.

According to Pokemon.com, the gyms now have an equalizer affect. No player’s Pokemon has higher levels than the others, yet moves are unaffected. Also, instead of one Pokemon being used to battle, you can use six. This is reminiscent of the original pokemon games, where six was the max amount in battles in those games.

There are also new mechanics for evolving your Pokemon. Usually, all you had to do was to collect candies to evolve your Pokemon. Now, for a few of the species, you will need a specific item. These items are availiable only at Poke-Stops and it is random if you get the item at all. There are six total items.

The ever popular Evvee has gotten two new additions to its roster of evolutions. Making that five in total. These include Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, and Umbreon.

Enjoy the new variety of Pokemon, and as the saying goes, “Gotta’ catch em’ all!