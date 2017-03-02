Family Recipes: How to make Garden Chicken Pie

Maria Glotfelter

Features Editor

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons butter

1/2 cup onion, finely chopped

6 tablespoons flour

2 teaspoons instant chicken bouillon

1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper

1 1/2 cups half and half

1/2 cup water

4 cups cooked chopped chicken

1 cup carrots, thinly sliced

1 9-oz package frozen peas, thawed

1 4-oz jar sliced mushrooms, drained

1 stick butter, melted

10 sheets phyllo pastry

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375˚. Melt butter in saucepan. Add onion and sauté until wilted. Blend in flour, chicken bouillon, salt, pepper, half and half, and water.

Cook, stirring until slightly thickened. Add chicken, carrots, peas, and mushrooms. Stir to combine. Remove from heat. Brush baking dish lightly with melted butter. Layer 5 sheets of phyllo in baking dish, brushing each layer w/butter. Keep phyllo sheets that you are not working with under a damp cloth to keep from drying out. Spread chicken filling over pastry sheets.

Layer remaining 5 sheets of phyllo over chicken, brushing each sheet w/butter. Bake pie for 25 to 35 minutes or until golden brown. Serve.

If phyllo sheets are 14 x 18 inches, only use 5 sheets and cut each sheet in half. Makes 10 to 12 servings.