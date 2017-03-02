Marauders end season on high note

Mike Eshleman

Staff Writer

The Marauders were able to close out their season on a high note on Saturday by defeating Cheyney by a final score of 79-75. The Marauders trailed Cheyney with less than a minute to play, but were able to storm back in that final minute to take the win.

Guard Marcus Adkison led the way for Millersville by scoring 22 points on 6-of-10 shooting including four three-pointers and shot 6-of-6 from the charity stripe. The sophomore guard finishes the season shooting 41% from the field and averaging 15.4 points per game. Adkison will look to carry his high scoring over to the next season for the Marauders.

Adkison played a huge role in closing out the game for the Marauders after Cheyney went on a 13-2 run to tie the game at 70 apiece. With the help of Adkison and guard Jordan Greene, who sank two crucial free throws, Millersville was able to bury Cheyney for good.

The deep ball was working well for Millersville as the team shot 10-of-23 from beyond the arc. Marcus Adkison’s four three’s in the contest gave him 77 total for the season, good for a tie for seventh all time in Millersville history with Kevin Towns, who poured in 77 threes in a season in 1995-1996.

This season also marked the first for coach Casey Stitzel and under his tutelage, the team improved their win total by five and were able to win four more conference games. The future is certainly looking bright for basketball in Millersville. Playing away from home was something that plagued the team, but that can be fixed and Stitzel seems to be the right man for the job. However, the Marauders are set to lose a few players to graduation.

Scott Slade, Cornell Yarde II, Markeith Mont and Tommy Patterson are all set to move on while Marcus Adkison, Conrad Chambers, Amadou Kaba and Jordan Greene are likely to return for more action next season. Adkison, Chambers and Greene were three of the leading scorers for Millersville so they will not be short on scoring come next season.

Next season should prove to be a good one for the Marauders under the direction of head coach Casey Stitzel and his group of guys.