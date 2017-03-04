“Moonlight” triumphs amid on-stage drama

Michael Brockett

Business Manager

Sunday marked a special evening filled with honoring those that have brought to us the magic of the big screen. From those in front of the camera, to those that perfect it behind the scenes, this night at the Dolby Theater was to celebrate their accomplishments this past year. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the night was filled with laughter, applause, tears and much appreciation.

Kimmel kept the audience entertained throughout by making jokes and having some surprises along the way. Between two rounds of food coming down on little parachutes from the ceiling and the tour bus of visitors coming in, he definitely kept the audience in the theater and at home on its toes. Opening the event was a music number led by Justin Timberlake, building the energy and excitement in the entire building. As presenters and award recipients took to the stage, many liens of appreciation and thanks were said.

The one acceptance speech that stood out was Viola Davis, for best supporting actress in the movie “Fences”. Filled with emotion and tears, Viola Davis not only expressed her deep gratitude for being awarded for her work, but she also commended the academy for honoring “the only profession to celebrate what it means to live a life.”

Beyond her acceptance speech, other memorial moments of the Academy Awards were performances by John Legend for “La La Land” and Auli’i Cravalho for “Moana,” as well as an In Memoriam, reflecting on all those that had passed during the year, accompanied by a beautiful rendition of Joni Mitchell’s “Both Sides Now” sung by Sara Bareilles. The final three awards of the night were for best leading actress and leading actor, respectively going to Emma Stone and Casey Affleck, and best picture.

Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty, the lead actress and actor in “Bonnie and Clyde” took to the stage to announce this final award of best picture. After hesitation by Beatty, Dunaway took the card and announced that ‘La La Land” won best picture. After the cast and crew took to the stage and began their acceptance speech, someone ran on stage holding another card announcing that the real winner was “Moonlight.”

After much confusion. “Moonlight’s” cast and crew took to the stage to accept this award, after is being discovered that Dunaway and Beatty had read the wrong card. Just like in their heist movie together, once again Bonnie and Clyde caused a little mayhem, this time at the 89th Annual Academy Awards.

Below are some of the highlights from this year’s Academy Awards:

Best Picture- “Moonlight”

Actor in a Leading Role- Casey Affleck “Manchester by the Sea”

Actress in a Leading Role- Emma Stone “La La Land”

Actor in a Supporting Role- Mahershala Ali “Moonlight”

Actress in a Supporting Role- Viola Davis “Fences”

Animated Feature Film- “Zootopia”

Cinematography- “La La Land”

Costume Design- ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

Directing- Damien Chazelle “La La Land”

Documentary- “O.J.: Made in America”

Music (Original Score) – “La La Land”

Music (Original Song) – “City of Stars” from “La La Land”

Animated Short- “Piper” from Pixar’s “Finding Dory”

Visual Effects- “The Jungle Book”

Writing (Original Screenplay) – “Manchester by the Sea”

Writing (Adapted Screenplay) – “Moonlight”