University Theatre blossoms for Spring

Taylor Cole

Arts & Culture Editor

Looking for an opportunity to join an amazing organization that can offer the opportunity to unleash your creative, theatrical, or musical self out into the world? Look no further! This Spring semester, University Theatre offers several productions in which students can run the show, or be the show. Hold the phone…what exactly is University Theatre?

Beneath the umbrella of University Theatre” lies the All Campus Musical Organization (ACMO), the Citamard Players, and Improv Molotov. ACMO is a student-led organization that gives students of all majors the opportunity perform or work behind the scenes in the live productions performed at Millersville. Citamard Players is a student-run organization that gives students the opportunity to act, write, manage, design, and promote theatre productions. Meanwhile, Improv Molotov is an extension of the same group. This troupe, comprised from around ten students, puts on comedy shows for students and will bring about the belly laughs with their improvisational humor. Check out Improv Molotov’s next show, “The Fault in Our Improv” Thursday, March 9 in the Multipurpose Room in the Student Memorial Center from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

All of these organizations are putting together great shows for students this year. Check out some of these forthcoming productions:

“Dog Sees God” is a University Theatre production that premiered last weekend. However, a whole new round of shows will start this Thursday, March 2, so make sure to pick up tickets asap. Directed by Jeff Wolfthal, CB starts to wonder whether there is actually an afterlife after his dog dies, but unfortunately, those closest to him are not much help. His best friend is burnt out, his ex-girlfriend was institutionalized, and everyone else is too intoxicated to tell up from down. After getting to know a schoolkid who CB and his friends bullied, he begins an intense personal journey. As CB deals with suicide, eating disorders, and more, he is pushed to his mental limits. “Dog Sees God” will be performed in Rafters Theatre March 2, 3, 4 at 8 p.m. and March 5 at 2 p.m.

Up next on the list is ACMO’s performance of the musical, “Heathers”. Veronica Sawyer, a teenage misfit becomes a part of the powerful, popular group at Westerberg High: the Heathers. Newly inducted into high school royalty, Veronica begins to fall for the new, totally hot kid in school– J.D. Once the most powerful of the Heathers kicks Veronica out, she is left to kiss-ass her way back in, but J.D. may have some other plans in mind. This production is directed by student Jake McClennan. The name should sound familiar, as he performed as Moritz Stiefel in last year’s production of “Spring Awakening,” now moving from acting to directing. Make sure to catch “Heathers” on March 24 and 25 at 8 p.m. and March 26 at 2 p.m.

Two weeks later, Citamard comes at students with an evening titled ‘Director’s Cut.’ They will perform two short plays, both directed by Millersville students. First is “Ruby of Elsinore” directed by Mike Falcone. The characters of Shakespeare’s famous play “Hamlet” go to the best hairdresser in Elsinore and are in for a real treat. Following will be the short play, “Selfie” directed by Morgan Chamberlain. Bullies, illness, and self-judgement fill the halls for a group of high schooler Seniors. As they take selfies and document their year, they learn that life only is about how they view themselves and not how other people ‘picture’ them. Come out to the Studio Theatre in Dutcher Hall April 7 and 8 at 8p.m. to watch these shows go down!

After “Director’s Cut,” University Theatre is back at it again. “Dancing at Lughnasa” features five unmarried sisters living in a small village in Ireland in 1936. At the festival of Lughnasa, people celebrate and give thanks to the God of the Harvest with partying and drinking. The story is told through the eyes of an illegitimate to one of the sisters. He recants two crazy occurrences from that summer, one about how the sisters acquire their first radio, and another where he meets his father for the first time. This play, directed by Kevin Ditzler, will be performed in Dutcher Hall April 21, 22, 27-29 at 8 p.m. or April 23 and 30 at 2 p.m.

To cap off the semester, ACMO has one final performance that will benefit many beyond the campus. Diversity and inclusion have been hot topics as of late, and ACMO wants to promote the importance of Millersville’s many cultural demographics. The New Colossus Concert features musicians, poets, dancers, and witnesses who show the courage of emigrants throughout their travels to America. This concert is incredibly important because it benefits ACMO but also Church World Services. This is a national organization that helps to settle individuals and refugees around central Pennsylvania. This year, they have helped to relocate approximately 400 individuals. Check out The New Colossus Concert in Clair Performance Hall on April 30 from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

So come on, Millersville– Get off the couch and plant yourself in a comfy theater chair this semester to watch your fellow students put on shows that will make you laugh, cry, dance, and sing.