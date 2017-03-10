Relay For Life brings people closer together

Kaitlyn Lundy

Staff Writer

Tears, laughter, and cross-dressing: Relay For Life was a big hit.

From Friday night at 6 p.m. until Saturday morning at 6 a.m., Millersville students walked, talked, connected, danced and played games to raise money to fight cancer.

The Luminaria Ceremony helped to kick off the event. Moving upstairs, survivors walked around the suspended track to remember their fight. After the preliminary lap, participants walked with them to remember those who have lost their battle.

Moving to the songs of “Yellow” by Coldplay and “Amazing Grace” by Josh Groban, many were moved by emotion during the reflection.

“Relay is an amazing experience. It is 12 hours of exhausting activities but together, we can do anything,” said Kaitlyn Lanzetta. “We raised so much for a great cause and experience that cancer really never sleeps.”

Many thought it was a chance for organizations to grow closer.

“I really liked how unified everybody was at Relay, we all had experienced the pain of loss from cancer do it was really touching bringing everybody together,” said Jacob Simpson.

A large number of organizations on this campus participated. Club Sports, represented by the Fencing Guild, Ice Hockey, and others; Greek Life, featuring Alpha Sigma Alpha, Lambda Chi Alpha, Delta Phi Eta, and Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia; art and culture organizations like Marauder Men’s Glee Club and ACMO; the Dance Team, Expressions, and many more came together to fight the long fight.

Earlier in the night, Miss Millersville was an opportunity for many laughs. A cross-dressing pageant, both the contestants and the audience had a blast.

“The Relay for Life event was a lot of fun bonding with the other organizations and each other. We had members participate in the Beauty pageant as ‘Miss Muscle’ and obstacle course when they were not walking. Even if not all of the participants could attend the entire night we had Fencers representing us for the entire event. It is an event we plan to participate in the future in hope that we will always have a member walking on the track,” said Rebecca Ringeisen.

At 1 a.m., a large number of the students gathered on the floor to dance together. Learning different Zumba dances, all had a ball. A way of pumping up the dancers, Zumba got people on their feet and dancing across the floors to work out while staying wide awake.

Shortly after Zumba ended, the Marauder Men Glee Club performed at 2 a.m. to echo Marauder Courts with their joyful songs. Fed with cookies, students gleefully listened while Glee serenaded them.

Although many of the students who came were returning Relayers, many more were new. Once one has gone to Relay, it seems as though the appeal and the need to fight never fades. As per the words of Amber Adams, “cancer never sleeps and neither do we.”