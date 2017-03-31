Cafes that are not Starbucks: Mean cup serves a mean cup of coffee

Maria Glotfelter

Features Editor

Mean Cup is a great spot to stop and grab a cup of joe on the go or to relax and sit for a bit as your sip on your Bourbon Caramel Mocha. Don’t let the name scare you: Mean Cup employees are friendly and the atmosphere is relaxing at this local coffee joint. Located off of Harrisburg Pike, Mean Cup is situated conveniently for downtown Lancaster commuters.

For lovers of the city life but haters of parallel parking, Mean Cup is particularly appealing. It is not quite in the city and has its own spacious parking lot in a strip mall. It is also located next to a Pita Pit and other eateries should customers wish for a pre- or post-coffee meal.

The inside is decorated with huge, acrylic paintings. One was a map of the United States, and others of pictures of monsters from folk legends. In one corner sits a painting of King Kong, in another corner a painting of Mothra and Godzilla.

The rest of the inside is sparsely decorated, but comfortable. The floor is cement, and the tables are wooden. The chairs are made of red plastic, but they are surprisingly comfortable to sit on. Depending on where you sit, you will either be looking at Harrisburg Pike or the parking lot, but the comfortable inside makes up for the lack of view.

Mean Cup’s prices are not particularly good or bad. For a small specialty drink, customers will probably pay somewhere in the $3-$4 range, but regular coffee is priced at around $2.00. Like most other coffee stops, Mean Cup also serves tea drinks such as Chai Lattes and London Fogs, as well as a variety of pastries and snacks. There are gluten-free options available as well.

One appealing quality about Mean Cup’s menu is the different variety of flavored shots they have available. For people in need of that extra Monday caffeine kick, they can order an Irish Crème, Almond, Blackberry, Blueberry, and many various other flavored shots.

Refills are available for some teas and coffees for $1. Customers can also bring their own drinking vessel in to save money on their drinks.

Chill music plays in the background as busy commuters type away on their computers. The music is soft in the background, not loud enough to distract from conversation. Plenty of outlets are located around the outer seating area. There is also a kid’s table located in the corner for people perhaps toting along their small children.

MU students who frequent downtown Lancaster should definitely check out Mean Cup. It is conveniently located off of Harrisburg Pike and does not require one to enter in the hustle and bustle of the city. So, check out Mean Cup next time you’re in the Lancaster area.

Cleanliness: 9/10

Flavor: 9/10

Atmosphere: 10/10

Parking: 10/10

Overall: 9.5/10