Family Recipes: How to make Stuffed Cabbage Rolls

Maria Glotfelter
Features Editor
Ingredients:
2 heads cabbage
1 1/2 cups rice
2 9-oz can tomato puree
1 tablespoons salt
1 tablespoons pepper
1 teaspoons oregano
Eggs
Garlic
Allspice
1/4 cup parsley
2 cans tomato soup
3 lbs ground beef
1/2 celery stalk into strips
Directions:
Mix meat, rice, seasonings and puree. Remove heavy membrane of leaves. Line bottom of pan with leaves. Place celery strips between layers – add tomato soup with to cover (1 1/2 lbs to cover).
Add garlic cloves in between layers. Add lemon juice (1-2 cups). Extra leaves on top. Cook 1 to 1 1/2 hours. Top with chicken broth. Cook. Uncover – add BBQ sauce.