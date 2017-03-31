Family Recipes: How to make Stuffed Cabbage Rolls

Maria Glotfelter

Features Editor

Ingredients:

2 heads cabbage

1 1/2 cups rice

2 9-oz can tomato puree

1 tablespoons salt

1 tablespoons pepper

1 teaspoons oregano

Eggs

Garlic

Allspice

1/4 cup parsley

2 cans tomato soup

3 lbs ground beef

1/2 celery stalk into strips

Directions:

Mix meat, rice, seasonings and puree. Remove heavy membrane of leaves. Line bottom of pan with leaves. Place celery strips between layers – add tomato soup with to cover (1 1/2 lbs to cover).

Add garlic cloves in between layers. Add lemon juice (1-2 cups). Extra leaves on top. Cook 1 to 1 1/2 hours. Top with chicken broth. Cook. Uncover – add BBQ sauce.