Story contest promotes sustainability

Maria Glotfelter

Staff Writer

Millersville University has been involved with students and the community in regards to sustainability. From using green cleaning products to simply recycling, Millersville has tried to promote the idea of a sustainable campus lifestyle. Recently, MU students have been courage to write their own stories about sustainability.

Millersville encourages students to submit sustainability stories, whether big or small, as individuals or groups. Students may write about their riding a bicycle to class, rather than choosing to drive. They also can write about large-reaching sustainable practices which impact the Lancaster community as a whole.

With the permission of the story submitter, Millersville will circulate the sustainable stories on social media. If a student’s story is chosen to share on Earth Day or for Millersville News, the Office of Sustainability will contact the concerned members before publishing the story.

Millersville has been in the Princeton Review of Top Green Colleges for over 5 years. This is because of practices the MU campus has or because of the sustainability activities MU hosts for MU students, such as the sustainability story. Additionally, Millersville is one of the 84 schools to sign the charter Second Nature’s Climate Commitment.

MU students should not pass up the opportunity to share their stories. For more information, students can visit http://www.millersville.edu/sustainability/ or contact Millersville’s Sustainability Manager, Chris Steuer (Chris.Steuer@millersville.edu)