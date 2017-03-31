The Arrowverse is the comic book universe fans deserve

Robert Beiler

Associate Opinion Editor

The DC Universe on the CW (known to fans as the Arrowverse) is the kind of connected universe that comic book fans deserve.

Starting with “Arrow” in 2012, that series and its respective spin-offs have created the best examples of interconnecting media properties.

In some ways, due to how many more hours we get to spend with the characters, The Arrowverse outshines the Marvel Cinematic Universe that started with “Iron Man” in 2008.

I’m not saying it’s living up to the golden age of television like “Lost”, “Mad Men” or “Breaking Bad”. Sometimes the series take themselves too serious. Other times they have frustrating or repetitive character arcs. For broadcast TV, it has decent effects (last year’s CGI version of Killer Shark stands out), but in no way can compete with feature films in that regard.

Instead, they draw viewers in with new interpretations of classic characters. With a humorous take that in many ways draws from homage to the comics they pull from.

In mid-March, Arrowverse executive producer Andrew Krisberg was at a panel at Paleyfest. There, he said that they would continue to do yearly crossovers between the four main shows. With that in mind, let’s look at what makes each series shine.

‘Arrow’

The grandfather of all these series, “Arrow” has seen a dramatic one shift from its initial season. It started as a grim and dark series that attempted to ground its fantastic comic book characters in a more realistic world. Like Christopher Nolan’s “Dark Knight” trilogy. As the series has gone on, it remains the most brooding of the series, but has dropped the realism aspects.

“Arrow” deals with Oliver Queen, the son of a billionaire family who was lost at sea and spent five years fighting his way back home. The experiences he had led him to take on the criminal element in his home city. This included mob-bosses and corrupt businessmen, but also super-soldiers, ninja assassins, and sorcerer.

In many ways, Oliver Queen is the Batman of the Arrowverse. He lends himself to the Batman role due to his lack of superpowers and use of gadgets. His dark and brooding nature is also comparable and this leads him to not trust his allies. This can be one of the most frustrating aspects to an otherwise good character arc.

The series made way to differentiate him from Batman over the years, starting by removing his wealth. In seasons four and five, the character ran for and is now mayor of Star City. This allows him to protect the city from both sides (as the opening monologue reminds viewers each week).

‘The Flash’

Towards the end of season 2 of “Arrow”, fans were introduced to a Barry Allen. Who then went on to gain super-speed in an accident that left him in a coma. In the next season, he woke up in his own series and became “The Flash”.

“The Flash” as a show never tries to deal with the kind of dark nature that “Arrow” does which is a good thing. Allen does have a tragic backstory in that his mother murdered and his father convicted for the crime. Which he did not commit. Things like that slip it into melodrama on occasion, but it’s a far more upbeat show. “Arrow” attempted to avoid superpowers in its first few seasons, but “The Flash” flew out of the gate, using a slew of villains who gained powers in the same accident The Flash did.

Differences like that are some of what makes the show such a gem. Its a super-powered fantastical world. The show has a more lighthearted nature and willingness to call out superhero tropes. This allows it to separate itself from its parent series.

‘Legends of Tomorrow’

The second spinoff series began as a crossover episode from “The Flash” and “Arrow.” “Legends of Tomorrow” is a time travel series. This gives it an immense flexibility. It takes a lot of the minor characters from “The Flash” and “Arrow”. I have on many occasions (if I didn’t read the episode name or synopsis) found myself cackling from the sorts of unexpected time periods they end up at.

Each other characters pulls from the story-lines they had in the other series and continues to grow in their own personal arcs. The recent crossover showcased some of the changes. In how they now interact with characters from the other two series. Part of the fun is seeing all these otherwise separated characters thrown into a single team.

Sara Lance, once known as the Black Canary and now the White Canary, has had one of the most interesting arcs. Stranded in the same accident as Oliver Queen, she was brought into the League of Assassins. She was later killed over the course of Arrow seasons one through three.

After her resurrection, she found herself compelled by a blood lust to kill. That arc wasn’t great, but her struggle to overcome it throughout her time on Legends of Tomorrow was. In season two she also became the leader of the Legends. At the end of the latest crossover, Lance and Queen reminisced for a moment. How different their lives are from when they were carefree college-age kids. This was before their ordeals, which caused me to do also reminisce about how far they’ve come.

The overarching season on “Legends” is a single storyline. The change in locale from episode to episode keeps the series feeling fresh. This can be a weakness as well, not giving quite enough attention to each new setting and the characters they meet in each period. But the series has given these before small characters a chance to shine as an ensemble cast.

The ever expanding universe

“Supergirl” is the newest edition. It only recently joined the rest of the Arrowverse, despite being on its second season.

The series started on CBS. CBS decided to cancel the series. The CW picked it up and its second season has had a crossover with all three of the other series.

There have also been an animated series. Vixen, which premiered online but is connected to events in “Arrow” and “Legends of Tomorrow”. John Constantine had a show on NBC. Which was like Supergirl in the sense that it was cancelled. He was brought into the Arrowverse when he appeared in “Arrow.” Constantine has been resurrected as an animated series that will start in 2017.

Bringing it all together

Where the universe shines are with crossovers. These episodes connect not only the characters but the stories between the shows. Watchers get to see interactions between characters that are siloed off in their respective shows. It doesn’t hurt that these are also usually given a bit more budget, being visual epics compared to the individual series.

“Supergirl” did join the cast of the last one where all four series characters teamed up to fight off an alien invasion, but other characters from her program didn’t join the fight. This will change with next year’s crossover.

The future of the Arrowverse is looking good. The creative teams are looking to add another web series in the form of The Ray and all the respective series have confirmed they will return next season. Who knows what adventures they will get into next?