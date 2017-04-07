Student Senate President Justin Pierre resigns

Mickayla Miller

News Editor

Student Senate President Justin Pierre has resigned as of Thursday, April 6. The resignation was made official at the weekly meeting, held in the Center for Student Involvement and Leadership (CSIL).

Pierre submitted a letter to Student Senate, which was read in his absence by senate executive board member Gloria Chung at the beginning of the meeting.

“We, the executive board, support his decision, though we do not support the manner in which it occurred,” said a Student Senate press release later on Thursday.

In Pierre’s absence, Kiefer Luckenbill, who was the Chief Justice Officer and President-Elect for 2017-18, was sworn in as the acting president of Student Senate for the remainder of the semester.

Per Senate’s protocol, three other members on the executive board were offered the position, but all declined.

Later on in the meeting, the newly appointed Student Senate President returned to the subject of Pierre’s resignation, stating that it may have partly been influenced by concerns of the executive board that Pierre was not able to continue his duties as president.

Luckenbill accused Pierre of not meeting with appropriate administration as outlined by his position, nor holding office hours as he had promised in previous senate meetings.

The Snapper has reached out to Pierre for comment, though he has not yet responded.

More information regarding the senate presidency and the resignation will appear in next week’s edition of The Snapper.