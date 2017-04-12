Fusco scores seven as Marauders lose to Mercyhurst

Brenden Curry

Sabrina Fusco’s seven goals weren’t enough for the Marauders to snap a two-game losing streak on Saturday.

The Marauders traveled to Erie on Saturday and lost to Mercyhurst 13-11. The Lakers were ranked 10th in Division II.

Fusco scored Millersville’s first two goals in the first. Down 9-2 at the beginning of the second half, Fusco would score four more goals in the first fifteen minutes.

Down 12-7, Callie Kavanaugh would score again to the Marauders within four goals once more. The Laker lead was then cut to three goals from an unassisted goal from freshman Sarah Leverentz in the 57th minute.

At the 58th minute, Fusco would score her seventh goal to get Millersville within two. Eleven seconds later, Taylor Davis would assist Renee Landis’s goal to get the Marauder within one goal.

The Lakers would then score in the final minute to make the game end at 13-11.

“We are a team that really focuses on learning from our mistakes and taking losses as a lesson,” Jamie Damirgian said.

Fusco’s seven goals helped Millersville offense to score double-digit goals for the first time since March 29 at Bloomsburg. Fusco leads the team in goals with 29 and in points at 40.

Millersville will travel to Kutztown top face the Golden Bears on April 12th. The Marauders will return home on April 15 against Edinboro.

“PSAC play is always exciting and we are always trying to preform our best,” Damirgian said.

Even though the team is now 5-6 on the season, they will not let it get them down. One loss doesn’t hurt the positive momentum the team already created throughout the season. Losses fuel the fire within the team to come out even harder the next game.

“The only thing we can do is stay positive, work toward fixing our mistakes and continue to move forward.” Damirgian said.