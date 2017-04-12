Millersville participates in extramurals

Krystle Bittner

Staff Writer

Millersville’s Intramurals participated in Pennsylvania Intramural and Recreational Sports Association (PIRSA) East Intramural Basketball Championship Tournament on Saturday, April 1st. Students who currently participate in the intramurals, decided to take on the task of competing in extramurals, which consists of different university’s intramural teams playing against each other.

There were six teams that participated and it was held at Shippensburg University. Along with Millersville and Shippensburg, other attending schools were Dickinson, Weidner, Bloomsburg, and Delaware Valley, as well. It was a one-day tournament that consisted of a full schedule of games throughout the entire day. Millersville beat Delaware Valley in the quarter finals, but lost to Bloomsburg in the semi-finals.

“Even though we lost in the semis, everybody had a blast.” Said Allison Yarrow, Coordinator of Intramurals.

This opportunity occurs every semester. In the fall, they play flag football and in the spring, they play basketball. Being a part of this opportunity is available to any current Millersville student. Campus recreation covers the fee to participate, and they also offer transportation to anyone that is interested. There will also be food and drink offered to anyone participating. Essentially, this entire day is free of cost to the students interested in participating.

Campus Recreation Director, Dr. Gordon Nesbitt, and Yarrow have high hopes for future PIRSA tournaments and encourage every student that’s interested in basketball or football to engage in this opportunity. It is an exceptional way to get out, gain exercise, and meet new people while simultaneously having a great time.