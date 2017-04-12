Keeping the Nazis out of headbanging

Nickolas Hughes

Opinion Editor

Metal, categorized as a heavier form of rock music, is losing the one thing that made it such a great genre of music. Which are educated fans that are not afraid to publicly voice their opinions.

Some of these fans are being replaced by Neo Nazis, white supremacists and bigots. There are still great fans out there, but there is a toxicity to metal that has been slowly, but surely growing.

Metal started with “Black Sabbath”, and ensuing bands such as “Led Zeppelin” and “Deep Purple” in the 70s. It was and to some extent is one of the major counter cultures. Counter culture goes against the social norm. With music, this was always easy to do.

Metal and various subgenres of metal are not very approachable to a person who does not like aspects of it. I have heard many times, “If I cannot understand it, I do not want to listen to it.” I have heard other things as well, such as, “That is very offensive,” or, “That sounds like devil music.” The last one is favorite of mine, since I only know of five or ten actual satanic bands. There are more, those are just a few that I like.

Regardless of why most people stay away from metal, there are still legions of fans. For a long time, this legion was active in various things. Such as civil, political, or religious protest. They exercised their rights as American citizens and did what they believed in. They evolved beside metal.

As metal was getting heavier and faster or slower and sludgy, fans begun to change as well. At first it seemed mild. People knew bands were just going for shock factor. Which is, “what will offend the most people the quickest?”

Many bands did just that and stayed like that for the entertainment that it created. “Cannibal Corpse”, a death metal band from Buffalo, New York, has always had what can only be described as disgusting lyrics.

Another band that went for shock was “Napalm Death”, but they did it in a different way. They played fast, aggressive, and brutal. All those words being vast understatements.

If you took the time to read the lyrics for bands like Napalm Death, political protest would greet you. Two more modern bands do this today, to protest against animal cruelty. They are called Cattle Decapitation and Pig Destroyer. Both bands are adamantly against all forms of animal cruelty and they write lyrics that show that.

Three of the four mentioned bands are all a part of a genre of metal called grindcore, a contemporary of the genre hardcore. I do not like hardcore for a good number of reasons, but I liked what a lot of them created music about.

Now, however, I have been exposed to the filth that is white supremacist, neo Nazi, and bigoted metal. As much as I hate to say it, this type of metal exists and it is spreading hate across the hardcore scene and it is getting into metal as well.

There are always going to be fringe bands trying to promote hate and suffering to their fans. What scares me is that there are some bands gaining commercial success off racist, anti-sematic, and hate speech music.

One label that is letting this happen is Profound Lore. They have a lot of great records that they have put out, do not get me wrong, They are the label for Pallbearer, which I love. But they also released records from bands that have community-viewed neo-Nazis in them.

One of these bands is Disma, which just released a record on March 31st that is doing well for a death/black metal album. I have listened to this band for a long time, but now that I know what I am listening to, I can’t anymore. I have become educated to look for stuff like this.

What I found out is that the lead singer of Disma, Craig Pillard, has a side band that blatantly promotes Nazism. The release of their album Ich Kamfe, which has a swastika as the graphic on the cd and the album artwork is of Adolf Hitler, is clear evidence.

This is the problem. I was not educated and I did not care to become educated. That is why the band still exists, and why it is continued to be allowed to exist. It is unacceptable. I think a lot of metalheads are smart people.

We all as humans have the capacity to see horrific things and know that they are wrong. We need to stop this from continuing. There is no excuse anymore. Bands such as Marduk, Mayhem, Inquisition, Disma, and many others are spreading hate speech across metal.

I am happy to say that in 2015 metal showed it is good and kicked Disma off the bands that would be performing at that years Hellfest festival. That is where it needs to start. At the venues. If you own a venue look at the material that the band that is performing at your place is playing. If it is hate speech they are singing, do not let them play.

We as a community need to look at ourselves and really consider what we are showing the world. Bad news gets more coverage and sooner or later this bad news is going to make it harder to enjoy the music we love. Listen deeply to the music you love, look at and read the music as well, be mindful in your consumer habits. Most of all, in the words of Ronnie James Dio, We Rock!