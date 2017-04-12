Women’s softball swept by Kutztown

Casey Saussaman

Staff Writer

The Kutztown Golden Bears came out swinging to sweep Millersville Saturday at the newly-named Seaber Stadium.

The Golden Bears showed commanding strength at the plate to defeat Millersville 8-4 and 11-2.

After a throwing error and a solo home run in the first and fourth innings respectively, the Marauders found themselves down by two. In the bottom of the fourth, Kaelyn Buskey tied the game with a line drive to center, scoring Raeann Buskey and Britt Smith. Kutztown answered in the fifth with three doubles for three runs, forcing Millersville’s starter Cassidy Pinchorski out of the circle.

The Marauders made a late push in the bottom of the seventh inning after Megan McCurdy singled and Heather Lutz walked. Both would score on an error from R. Buskey’s single to center, but it was not enough. Pinchorski and reliever Emma Bevard earned two strikeouts a piece in the game.

Kutztown took a dominating lead in the second game by scoring four runs in the first inning, after which the Marauders would again replace Pinchorski with Bevard. After a three-run homer in the second, freshman hurler Paige Harris would take the mound for Millersville.

In the bottom of the third, R. Buskey ripped a triple to score Heather Lutz. Buskey would then cross home after a wild pitch. These would be the only runs scored by Millersville in the game.

Kutztown scored two a piece in the fifth and sixth innings. Millersville left one runner on, but could not score in the bottom of the sixth, ending the contest.

Though not reflected in the score, the Marauder defense showed spark. Shortstop Rebecca Blatt made three tremendous diving grabs. In left field, Lutz made several impressive catches herself. Despite efforts in the field, the Kutztown bats were too strong.

R. Buskey and Megan McCurdy led Millersville’s offense, each notching three hits.

Prior to the doubleheader, Millersville renamed the softball field Seaber Softball Stadium in honor of Kathy Hughes Seaber and her late husband, Sam Seaber Jr. Kathy recently committed to donating over $300,000 in scholarships for the softball team.

Millersville’s overall record moves to 17-16 while its PSAC record drops to 2-4. The team takes on nationally-ranked West Chester at home on Sunday in another conference match-up.