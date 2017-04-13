Holocaust Memorial Night comes to Millersville

Kaylee Rex

Staff Writer

The Conference on the Holocaust and Genocide is set to take place on April 19 from 7 to 10 p.m. at Biemsderfer Concert Hall located in the Winter Center.

Linda Schwab, a Holocaust survivor, will speak of her experience with the Nazis and immigration.

Only five years old when the Nazis came to her town in Belarus, Ms. Schwab hid with her parents in the forest where they lived in a pit house until the Soviet Army liberated her town.

After being freed from the Nazis, she and her parents emigrated to the United States. After Schwab’s touching story, Millersville University’s immigrant professors will share their own immigration experience during the second half of the program.

These professors include Dr. Victoria Khiterer of the History department, Dr. Onek Adyanga of the History Department, Dr. Ojoma Edeh Herr of the Education Department, Dr. Ximena Catepillan of the Mathematics Department, and Dr. Carrie Lee Smith of the Sociology/Anthropology Department.

The immigrant professors will be asked questions in a roundtable type of discussion. They will elaborate on their personal experiences regarding life before immigration, their reasons for immigrating, recommendations for new immigrants and their experience at Millersville University.

Dr. Victoria Khiterer, a professor here at Millersville University, specializes in the history of Jews and the Holocaust and is the director of the conference. She encourages students to attend the memorial to learn more about the Holocaust, the immigration experience, life in other countries, and about their own professors.

Students will also have the opportunity to ask any questions they might have. “The purpose of this event is to show how successful immigrants can be, how much they contribute to science, scholarship, education, culture, and to the entire country,” Dr. Khiterer states. “We should always remember that the US is the country of immigrants, which greatly benefits from their knowledge and multicultural experience.”

The conference is free and open to the public.