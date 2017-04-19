Joan Jett headlines Hall of Fame Festi-Ville concert

Taylor Cole

Arts and Culture Editor

Millersville loves “Rock N’ Roll” and is going to have a rockin’ evening April 29 when Joan Jett and the Blackhearts steps on the stage. Student-run organization Marauder Music Productions, with the help of Student Senate, pulled this amazing concert together after working endlessly with Millersville Administration, vendors, and advertisers.

With their effort, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame was created and students get to witness rock and roll legend Joan Jett live and in person. Opening the show are some of Millersville University Rock Bands who will be performing their own renditions of songs by Hall of Fame artists like Led Zeppelin, The Beatles, Nirvana, and Green Day.

Tickets are on sale now at the SMC ticket office across from the Galley. Doors open for the show at 5:30p.m. and the show starts with Millersville bands at 6p.m. So head one over to the ticket office and purchase your ticket today before they are gone!