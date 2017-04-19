Men’s baseball splits double-header with East Stroudsburg

Casey Saussaman

Staff Writer

The Marauder bats picked up speed in the second game of Friday’s doubleheader to defeat East Stroudsburg 10-3 after losing the first 2-1.

In game one, Millersville starter Eli Nabholz struck out 11 batters in 4 2/3 innings pitched while hitting one batter and walking five.

Despite his command issues, he kept the damage at two runs.

The Warriors scored both runs on a single from Jay Young in the top of the second inning.

ESU’s ace allowed only four Marauder hits without giving up a single walk.

After Eric Callahan was hit by a pitch and Jimmy Cain singled to right field, Ted Williams smacked the ball to left center, scoring Millersville’s only run.

Reliever Kyle Peterson entered the game in the top of the fifth to finish the game for Millersville. The sophomore struck out two batters, giving up one hit.

The loss was credited to Nabholz, giving him his first loss of the season.

Freshman Tyler Yankowsky started game two for the Marauders and was perfect through five innings. He threw five strikeouts, only giving up three hits.

This time, Millersville struck first in the bottom of the second. After singles from David Summerfield and Manning Brookens, Callahan connected scoring one. Brookens would score on the next play after Chas McCormick got to first on a fielder’s choice.

McCormick collected two RBIs in the game, reaching base in three of four at bats. Cain walked twice and ripped the ball down the left field line for a double, giving him two RBIs and three runs.

Brookens led the Marauder offense, going 3-for-4. His bases-clearing double in the bottom of the sixth gave the freshman three RBIs.

East Stroudsburg scored all three runs in the sixth. Three walks loaded the bases for Ian Allen, who grounded into a double play, though a run would score.

A two-run homer would put a stop to Yankowsky’s no-hitter. Stephen Muscovitch entered in the seventh to close the game for Millersville.

With the win, Yankowsky’s record improves to 3-0.

The split gives Millersville an overall record of 22-12 and a PSAC East record of 6-8. The Marauders finished the series against East Stroudsburg with another doubleheader on Saturday. MU would go on to win both games. The final scores being 8-4 in game one and 7-3 in game two.