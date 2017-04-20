Greek Week kicks off strong

Julia M. Snyder

Managing Editor

Millersville University is hosting All Greek Council’s annual Greek Week competition from April 17 through April 21. This year all of the proceeds from the week of events will be donated to the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

Greek Week is an entire week of the spring semester dedicated to bringing the Greek organizations on campus together to further the sense of community. It also features a competitive edge to keep members of the organizations involved and motivated to represent each other.

Some of the events featured throughout the week will be; family Feud, “Olympic games” that will include relay races, reverse handball, dodgeball and basketball, a dance contest, a knowledge and talent based competition and chariot races. The winners of the talent competition will be named Greek God and Goddess of 2017.

The sorority or fraternity that is deemed the winner of Greek Week wins the recognition of being the winning competitor of the week. According to Poust, the reward of the title is “pictures, recognition and happiness.” The winner is chosen through donations to the buckets that are around campus for the Make-a-Wish Foundation. Pennies that are donated add points to a team’s overall tally, and silver coins subtract points. The team with the highest number of points left once the amount of silver coins are subtracted is considered the winner of the week.

Greek Week 2016 was a profitable year for the SPCA, the chosen charity of the week. According to Haley Poust, President of All Greek Council, the events raised approximately $1000 for the SPCA and the YWCA, as well as a collection of items that were included with the donation to the SPCA. The members of Greek Life hope to make this year as much of a success.

For those who wish to donate to the Make-a-Wish Foundation with the Greek life community on campus, there will be donation tables in the SMC for the remainder of the week.