Celebrities and accountability: Bill O’Reilly fired from Fox News

Rebecca Stahl

Staff Writer

In this country, if you have money then you have power; if you have power, then you have control; and if you have control, then you have the freedom to do whatever you want without anyone blinking an eye at it.

However when a news story becomes so scandalous that everyone- from other celebs to the woman’s march- are talking about it, the issue suddenly becomes that much more important. It’s only when an issue gets loads of attention, that something actually gets done about it.

A story that wasn’t so easily dismissed was the scandal of O’ Reilly’s number of allegations.

This story was explosive, but the network knew it was coming. The Times had been investigating it for months, but O’ Reilly’s lawyers had been threatening lawsuits every time they tried to publicize the sexual crimes.

The O’Reilly Factor was Fox’s most watched program with about four million viewers, but with his recent scandal, it changed things. It exploded in headlines that O’Reilly has been secretly paying off colleagues that he has been assaulting for years. The culture at Fox news has been known for these types of allegations, (with the Roger Ailes, CEO of Fox News, scandal), and many other celebrities think that they need to stop.

The Woman’s March is using its official Twitter account to ask their followers to use the hashtag, #DropOReilly. Actress, Sophia Bush has also been protesting O’Reilly with her tweets. Comedian Kumail Nanjiani is also using his Twitter account to spread the word about O’Reilly. These are just a few of the celebs who are in support of dropping O’Reilly from the network.

William Jacobson, a conservative blogger and law professor at Cornell University, says that people will still tune in, despite these claims, because there is no other alternative for people who believe the same. It’s disgusting to think that sexual assault doesn’t matter to some people because they believe that it’s irrelevant to the “important matters” of television. I guarantee that if it was his daughter or family member, he wouldn’t care that it was TV—he wouldn’t watch it.

Fox executives are still standing by him as he is the biggest star on the network.

This case just proves that sexual assault isn’t taken as seriously as it should be because of greed.

The people of higher status like O’ Reilly can get away with these crimes, for a while, because of the money and the power that he can acclaim to, but the truth always comes out. No celebrity should be above the law. A crime is a crime, and these people are getting away with harming people, which would have been a jail sentence for anybody in the middle class, or anyone who holds less power.

Celebrities are people just like the rest of us. The only difference is that they have money, power, and can make bigger companies more money. It’s all centered around greed and it’s gross.

A kid could be a genius and commit the same crimes and be in jail for a vast majority of his life, yet people like O’Reilly probably will get a minimal jail sentence, if that.

Representative Maxine Waters said, “Regarding the news on O’Reilly, a day will come when rich men won’t be able to buy their way out of criminal conduct & they will go to jail.”

O’ Reilly was a conservative commentator who has prided himself on weeding out the predators in society, and sticking to the law. I am thankful to say that he has been fired from Fox News after his numerous sexual assault cases.

This story is just one example of why sexual awareness month is so important. It stresses the issue of sexual assault in America, and how prevalent it is for people to become knowledgeable about it.

It makes the issue known, and once it is known then we can start to take measures to prevent it from happening in the future. So many victims of sexual assault go unnoticed or are afraid to seek help, and no one