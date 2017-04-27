Depression comes knocking on the door

Nick Hughes

Opinion Editor

I am in college, I am having a lot of fun here, but I also am depressed. How can that be? Is college not supposed to be an exciting time for all who attend? Well that may be true, but I think there is a lot that college students go through can be mentally taxing and draining. I feel, as a college student, that I am more susceptible to being depressed.

Every semester I go through the same cycle. I feel encouraged and ambitious at the beginning and I feel like I am going to keep up and never fall behind. I do though, every semester I have had to drop a class or lower what was expected of me.

It gets to me on a multitude of levels. I want to be a successful student, but when I drop a course I feel like I am letting myself down.

The end of the semester is when I am most vulnerable to depression I think. I was the same when I went to Harrisburg Area Community College (HACC). I do think that I finished a 12-credit load any semester that I have ever attempted. That makes me sad right there, but to look at the silver lining I am mentally stable for the most part. When I was at HACC I had an amazing person in my support network and I believe that I have found that here at Millersville too.

Those who suffer from depression, at least in my case, do not have a lot of ambition. They also do not want to go to class hardly at all.

I have found that it is helpful to talk to your professors about your concerns. If you are transparent about yourself with them I have found they are willing to help you.

A professor that I have right now is doing a lot for me and I do not think I would still be at Millersville this semester if it was not for them. So, be open with your professors, it might help.

I also want to point out that there is a counseling center here on Millersville. Use that resource if you have to. There is no shame in that. There is a stigma against those who suffer from mental illness and unfortunately that includes depression. I want you to know if you suffer from anything there is nothing wrong with you.

You have a condition that needs treatment, but it is not wrong. The same could be applied to many things, but sometimes you just have to live with what you have. Living with what I have has become a daily challenge though. As many of you probably know, I am autistic. I was diagnosed late when I was 14. Regardless, I live on campus and I do my absolute best at what I am doing. I am opinion editor of the Snapper, and I feel I have been successful at doing that.

I also orchestrated the Light it up Blue here at campus for autism awareness month.

So, the moral of this story is that even if you are depressed and in college it will get better.

You can get through it and I believe that everyone has something to offer to this amazing campus.

Use its resources and succeed.