McCormick drafted by Houston Astros in 21st round

Kyle Brady

Sports Editor

Millersville’s own Chas McCormick was selected 631st overall, by the Houston Astros, in the MLB Draft that took place June 12-14. McCormick displayed his offensive talent by setting multiple records in his four seasons as a Marauder. McCormick put up stellar career numbers with a .384 batting average to accompany 17 home runs and 186 RBIs.

McCormick was contacted by the Astros following his junior season in 2016, in which the organization expressed interest in drafting the Millersville outfielder with one of their late-round picks. The Astros did not select McCormick in 2016, which led him to returning to Millersville to play one final year for coach Jon Shehan.

Other than a workout for the New York Mets earlier in June, McCormick did not receive any calls from teams expressing their interest in drafting him. As the rounds passed, McCormick wasn’t sure he was going to see his dream of getting drafted to the Major Leagues come to reality. As he and his brother Ryan stared at their computer screen, they saw McCormick’s name appear as the most recent player drafted.

McCormick is looking to become the 13th Marauder to sign a professional contract since 2009. If he wants to reach the majors, McCormick will need to show the Astros the talent and determination that made him a star on a successful Millersville baseball team.