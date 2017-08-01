‘Cars 3’ races past predecessor

Colin Vandenberg

Staff Writer

In its 22-year history, Pixar Animation has made a name for itself as a studio that makes movies that

parents can enjoy just as much as their kids—with one notable exception. 11 years ago, Pixar released

Cars, a film about anthropomorphized cars which garnered moderate critical and financial success, but

launched a franchise due to massive toy sales.

After the critical and financial disappointment of 2011’s Cars 2, Pixar went back to the drawing

board for the series’ third installment, Cars 3. The latest film ignores the events of Cars 2, and shifts

focus back to the original lead character, racecar Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson). In this film,

Lightning comes to terms with the potential end to his racing career. Although beautiful animation and

surprising emotional depth produce an engaging experience, Cars 3’s clunky pacing and death of 3-

dimensional characters keep it from breaking out of the franchise’s ‘mostly for kids’ label.

Cars 3 begins with a very similar opening to that of the first Cars movie; characters both old and

new are introduced to the audience through racing sequences. These sequences are visually interesting,

but hardly any of the new racers display much character depth or even a distinct personality. Nearly

every announcer car or analyst car is only there to provide exposition, and Lightning’s racer friends, Carl

Weathers (Kyle Petty) and Bobby Swift (Angel Ogunendo) are so one-note as to be forgettable.

Lightning’s new rival Jackson Storm (Armie Hammer) is almost a carbon-copy of Chick Hicks from Cars

and Francesco Bernoulli from Cars 2.

The film’s plot borrows from classic underdog stories like Rocky, as Lightning works to earn his

way back into his sport following a major crash. The scenes of Lightning working with professional

trainer Cruz Ramirez (Cristela Alonzo) are reasonably entertaining (especially for kids). Like many good

sports movies, the second act introduces thematic elements and character details which are successfully

paid-off during the climactic sporting event (in this case, a race with Jackson Storm). However, these

middle scenes and others are hampered by the fact that Cruz is the film’s only original character that is

both relatable and not a near-clone of a previous Cars character. The film’s focus remains on Lightning

and Cruise though, which is enough to keep you invested in the narrative during the generic training

scenes.

Cars 3 demonstrates that with the Cars movies, Pixar appears to have different goals in mind

than with their other, more artistically inclined films. It seems at times that the quality of the three films

is secondary to the number of new toys and playsets which they introduce. As a film, Cars 3 is a vast

improvement over Cars 2, and may even be a touch better than Cars. It is a film that kids will love and

parents may find entertaining. The bottom line, though, is that Cruz Ramirez plush toys and “Thunder

Hollow Crazy 8 Demolition Crash” playsets are now available at your local Disney Store.

Rating: 7.5/10