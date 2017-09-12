NFL Week 1 recap

Mike Saladino

Staff Writer

Finally, the NFL is back and what an opening week it was. Week 1 was full of entertaining and exciting football to kick off the new season of football. Week 1 started on Thursday night when the defending Super Bowl Champs, the New England Patriots, welcomed in the Kansas City Chiefs. The game was close all the way until the end of the third quarter when the Patriots lead

27 to 21. Then the Chiefs exploded for 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to win 42 to 27. The Chiefs were led by Kareem Hunt who had 148 rushing yards and 98 receiving yards had two touchdowns and Tyreek Hill had 133 receiving yards and 1 touchdown, which shifted the momentum into the Chiefs favor giving the Patriots no chance to comeback. Week 1 was just as

unpredictable as the opening Thursday Night game.

Buffalo Bills 21 New York Jets 12

The Bills took on the Jets for the battle of first place in the AFC East after the Patriots lost on Thursday and the Miami Dolphins game was postponed due to Hurricane Irma. The Bills led by their defense, shutting down the Jets offense, holding them to 214 total yards and 12 points. The victory gave the Bills first place in their division.

Atlanta Falcons 23 Chicago Bears 17

The most exciting finish of Week 1 was the Falcons-Bears game. It came down to the end as the Bears trailed by six, but had four chances to win the game inside the red zone with under 30 seconds left. They failed to do so, giving the Falcons the win. Matt Ryan went 21 for 30 with 321 yards passing and a touchdown.

Baltimore Ravens 20 Cincinnati Bengals 0

The Ravens headed into Cincinnati to take on their AFC North Rivals, the Bengals. The Ravens dominated the game from the start, shutting out the Bengals. The Ravens defense picked off Andy Dalton 4 times and forced a fumble from Dalton as well. On offense, Jeremy Maclin had his first touchdown with the Ravens that went for 48 yards.

Pittsburgh Steelers 21 Cleveland Browns 18

The Pittsburgh Steelers started their season on the road as they headed to Cleveland to take on

a young Browns team, lead by rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer. The Browns put up an impressive fight but the Steelers were too much to stop. Jesse James, the Steelers tight end, led the Steelers with two receiving touchdowns, helping to secure the win for Pittsburgh.

Detroit Lions 35 Arizona Cardinals 23

The highest scoring game on Sunday came from Detroit, as the Lions hosted the Cardinals. The Cardinals were able to contain the Lions high powered offense until the late stages of the fourth quarter. The Lions blew the game wide open with two touchdown passes from Matthew Stafford to Kenny Golladay and a pick six to steal the deal.

Jacksonville Jaguars 29 Houston Texans 7

The upset of the day came from Houston, as the Jaguars went on the road and defeated the Texans in a blowout. The Jaguars defense was all over the Texans all day long. Calais Campbell had 3.5 sacks in the first half alone. On offense, Leonard Fournette had 100 yards rushing a touchdown as well in his NFL debut giving the Jaguars the win and first place alone in their division.

Oakland Raiders 26 Tennessee Titans 16

The Oakland Raiders looked to repeat what they accomplished last year, going 12-4 and making the playoffs. Derek Carr led the Raiders with 262 yards passing, two touchdowns, and completing 22 of 32 passes. Marshawn Lynch, who came back out of retirement, kept picking up first downs to stop any kind of momentum the Titans defense had to seal the victory.

Philadelphia Eagles 30 Washington Redskins 17

Every year when the Philadelphia Eagles play the Washington Redskins it turns into a great game to watch. On Sunday, this trend continued. It was a back and forth game throughout with the Eagles and Redskins trading touchdowns and field goals. Late in the fourth quarter, the Redskins trailed by two points and were looking for a game-winning drive. The Eagles defense had other plans. The Eagles were able to force a fumble and return it to the end zone to steal the victory over their heated rival.

Los Angeles Rams 46 Indianapolis Colts 9

From start to finish the Rams dominated the Colts. The Colts did not have their starting quarterback, Andrew Luck, who was out due to injury. The Rams controlled both sides of the ball; their offense put up 30 points behind Jared Goff throwing for 306 yards and their defense putting up 16 points including two interceptions returned for touchdowns.

Green Bay Packers 17 Seattle Seahawks 9

One of the most anticipated games on Sunday was between the Seattle Seahawks and the Green Bay Packers. All the talk going into the game was about the Seahawks defense against the Packers offense. Instead, it was about the Packers defense holding the Seahawks to three field goals and no touchdowns. Aaron Rodgers hit Jordy Nelson in the third quarter for a 32-yard touchdown which was the difference in the end.

Carolina Panthers 23 San Francisco 49ers 3

Cam Newton lead his Panthers into the Bay Area Sunday afternoon to take on the 49ers. Newton went 14 for 25, 141 yards throwing the ball, and two rushing touchdowns. First round draft pick Christian McCaffrey had 13 carries for 47 yards and 5 receptions for 38 yards, giving the Panthers an easy victory on the road.

Dallas Cowboys 19 New York Giants 3

The Sunday Night football between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys did not live up to hype for the Giants, but it did for the Cowboys. The Cowboys offense lead behind their offensive line and their superstar running Ezekiel Elliot dominated the running game. Dak Prescott had a great game too, throwing for 268 yards and one touchdown to Jason Witten. The Giants

could not get any offense going with their star receiver, Odell Beckham Jr.