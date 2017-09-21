NFL Week 2 Recap

Krystle Bittner

Staff Writer

Week 2 started off with a Thursday night matchup between the Texans and Bengals. It was a slow game of defenses limiting each other to field goals and punts. The highlight of the game was a 49 yard running touchdown by Deshaun Watson scoring a touchdown in his first NFL start. The Texans took the win against the Bengals 13 to 9, leaving the Bengals two games into the season with no touchdowns.

The rest of week 2 was full of interesting match ups, and quite a few injuries.

Ravens 24 Browns 10

Browns lost quarterback DeShone Kizer, as he exited the game with a migraine in the second quarter. After taking medication and passing the concussion protocol, he returned in the third quarter. The Ravens picked off four passes and forced a fumble. Baltimore remains second in the division with their victory over Cleveland.

Panthers 9 Bills 3

The Panthers’ defense allowed three points against the Bills, but the offense was only able to put up 9 points themselves. The defense held the Bills to only 10 first downs and 176 yards. The Panthers have not allowed a touchdown in two games, but unfortunately lost Greg Olsen who was ruled out in the second quarter with a broken foot. Cam Newton finished the game with 20 of 32 or 228 yards.

Cardinals 16 Colts 13

A loss by the Colts puts them at 0-2 for the fourth consecutive year. Carson Palmer, without his top running back, David Johnson, utilized back-up Kerwynn Williams and Andre Ellington. Both teams struggled in the red zone up until the 4th quarter with a long touchdown pass to J.J. Nelson. Going into overtime, Tyrann Mathieu intercepted Jacoby Brissett, putting the Cardinals in position for Phil Dawson to kick the winning field goal.

Titans 37 Jaguars 16

It was a slow start for this match up with each team being held to only field goals. Going into the third quarter, Titans were up by six when Marcus Mariota handed it off to Derrick Henry who ran for a 17-yard touchdown. A few minutes later, Mariota handed it off to Delanie Walker who put another 6 points on the scoreboard. Mariota was on fire headed into the fourth, when he threw for 32 yards to Jonnu Smith giving them a 30-3 lead. Aside from Blake Bortles 2 interceptions, he gave Leonard Fournette a chance to put six points up. The Titans answered back with a 3 yard run touchdown from Jalston Fowler. Bortles threw 7 yards to Allen Hurns giving them their final 16 points.

Chiefs 27 Eagles 20

Utilizing the first half for punts and field goals, they went into half time 6-3 Chiefs. Eagles applied pressure on Alex Smith throughout the entire game, who was sacked three times in the first half of the game. Rookie Kareem Hunt had another spectacular game with 109 yards total and 2 touchdowns, one being a 53-yard run. Tight end Travis Kelce – who doubles as a wide receiver finished the game with 103 yards and a touchdown. Eagles, Carson Wentz finished the game with 333 yards, 25/46, 1 interception, and two touchdowns by Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor.

Patriots 36 Saints 20

Tom Brady came back in week 2 with a vengeance scoring 3 touchdowns in the first quarter alone. He finished the game with 30/39, 447 yards, and 3 touchdowns. Patriots lost Rob Gronkowski in the second half with a groin injury. Drew Brees had a great game, but it was no match for the competition Brady and the Patriots brought into week 2 after their game opener. He finished with 27/45, 356 yards, and 2 touchdowns.

Steelers 26 Vikings 9

Ben Roethlisberger completed 23/35 with 243 yards and 2 touchdowns. Martavis Bryant caught a 27-yard pass putting the first 6 points on the board in the 1st quarter. Early in the second, he connected with JuJu Smith-Schuster for another 6. Sam Bradford was inactive for Sunday’s game against the Steelers with a sore knee. He was replaced by Case Keenum who struggled throughout the game to create a spark, but ended the game with 167 yards.

Buccaneers 29 Bears 7

Buccaneers put up 26 unanswered points in the first half. Jameis Winston connected with Mike Evans for a 13-yard pass touchdown late in the 1st quarter. In the 2nd quarter, Jacquizz Rodgers ran it in for 6, followed by a 47-yard interception return by Robert McClain. Mike Glennon was the least bit impressive, only reaching Deonte Thompson late in the 4th quarter with a 14 yard pass giving them their only points for the game.

Dolphins 19 Chargers 17

Jay Cutler debuted for the Miami Dolphins, completing 24-33, gaining 230 yards, and throwing one touchdown. Kenny Stills caught a 29-yard pass from Cutler to tie the game at 10 in the 3rd quarter. Philip Rivers threw a 7 yard pass to Antonio Gates giving them a 7 point lead. Gates also broke the tight end touchdown record with 112 career scores, passing Tony Gonzalez. The Dolphins secured their win on Sunday with 3 more field goals.

Raiders 45 Jets 20

Derek Carr connected with Michael Crabtree for the first two touchdowns of the game. Josh McCown and Jermaine Kearse answered with a 34-yard touchdown pass. Marshawn Lynch had a blast in his first home game with Oakland when he ran it into the endzone late in the 2nd quarter. In the 4th quarter, Crabtree scored another 6, giving himself a hat trick, and 80 yards total, leading the Raiders to their 45-20 victory.

Broncos 42 Cowboys 17

The Broncos came into week 2 ready for a win, and outplayed the Cowboys the entire game. C.J. Anderson had an amazing game with 118 yards, a 16-yard pass touchdown, and a 23-yard run game. Emmanuel Sanders had two touchdown receptions. Virgil Green and Aqib Talib also found themselves in the endzone. Ezekiel Elliot seemed to be on a mental suspension with only 8 rushing yards and 14 receiving. Dak Prescott finished the game with 30/50, 238 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions. Trevor Siemian finished with 22-32, 231 yards, 4 touchdowns, and 1 interception.

Redskins 27 Rams 20

Kirk Cousins connected with Chris Thompson twice for a 7-yard and a 61-yard running touchdown, leading them to their victory. Todd Gurley received an 18-yard pass from Jared Goff for his 2nd touchdown of the game. Cousins completed this game much more efficient than his season-opener loss to Philadelphia where he had three turnovers.

Seahawks 12 49ers 9

The only points up until the 4th quarter were field goals. Paul Richardson caught a 9-yard pass from Russell Wilson to give them their 12-9 win. Carlos Hyde ended his big game with 124 yards but was unable to find his way into the endzone.

Falcons 34 Packers 23

Despite Aaron Rodgers huge game with 343 yards, 33/50, 2 touchdowns, and an interception, him and the Packers couldn’t keep up with Matt Ryan and the Falcons. Devonta Freeman finished with 19 carries, 100 yards total, and 2 touchdowns. Julio Jones had 5 receptions with 108 yards. At halftime, they lead 24-7 and then 31-7 almost immediately into the 3rd. However, this time they made sure they held the lead until the end of the game, unlike the Super Bowl.

Lions 24 Giants 10

Monday night’s matchup between the Lions and Giants ended week 2 with a Lions victory. Matthew Stafford had 15/21, 122 yards, and 2 touchdowns. He completed a touchdown pass to Marvin Jones in the 1st quarter. Eli Manning and Evan Engram answered back in the 2nd quarter with an 18-yard touchdown pass, tying the game at 7. The Giants only other points throughout the game were field goals. Stafford passed to Eric Ebron for a touchdown to take the lead, and Matt Prater added to the lead late in the second with a field goal. Jamal Agnew ran an 88-yard punt return in the 4th quarter to put the last points on the board giving the Lions their 24-10 victory. Odell Beckham Jr. had only 4 catches with 36 yards in his season debut.