Walker Center fellows help host Constitution Week

Maria Glotfelter

Features Editor

Constitution week was recently held at Millersville University, aptly during the week of 9/11. Integral to the activities throughout the week were both the Walker Center and the student fellows who work there. Various events are hosted by the Walker Center, which is located in the Huntingdon House, including ones that encourage MU students to get involved in the political process, educate students on local political happenings, or even to commemorate certain events. An event commemorating 9/11 was held on Monday, the first day of Constitution Week.

A table with several activities for students to engage in was set up outside of the Huntingdon House. Student fellows at the Walker Center were there to assist students and took turns rotating. Erin Lee and Brandon Lee were two such students helping out with the event. One of the main activities for MU students was writing thank-you letters to the first-responders of 9/11. The Walker Center fellows had cards and pens out ready for students to use, and students were encouraged to write anything from a heartfelt note to a poem thanking the first-responders. Students could also pin-up post-it notes on a board (which constructed an American flag) expressing one of their favorite things about America. Finally, small American flags were stuck in the grass across the street from the Huntingdon House.

Students could pick up a flag, which represented one of the almost 3,000 people who lost their lives during 9/11. Besides hosting events remembering tragedies such as 9/11, the Walker Center does a lot more to assist MU students. One of the services the Walker Center provides to students is voter registration. Many freshmen could also possibly be new voters, and the Walker Center provides a convenient way for students on-campus to get registered to vote in the local area. The student fellows at the Walker Center guide MU students through the process.

“Our main mission is to help students become more civically engaged,” said student fellow Erin Lee. Besides voter registration, the Walker Center also helps educate students on politics and current policies through various other events. For example, the Walker Center was responsible for hosting the “Congress to Campus” event last semester which involved having previous Congresspersons travel to MU to discuss politics with students.

The Walker Center also provides fellowship opportunities for students. Fellows have opportunities not only to learn about Pennsylvania’s government, but also to travel to Washington D.C. for an enlightening experience. To learn more about the Civic and Community Leaders Professional Development program, interested students can visit: http://www.millersville.edu/ ccerp/walker-center/fellowsand-associates/index.php. Constitution Week is a great time for MU students to learn about everything from how to get registered to vote to the current opinions on the hottest political topics. However, the Walker Center and the student fellows are working year-round to support their students. Stop by Huntingdon House to find out what the Walker Center is up to this semester.