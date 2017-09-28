Fall TV Review

Sade Palmer

Asoc. Features Editor

The fall season is here, and everyone who loves television knows this is one of the best times for

TV. From premiers of new shows to the return of your favorites, you are in for some good nights

of television. Our list of must-watch shows for the fall season includes drama, comedy, and

reality series.

Drama series:

“The Brave” (NBC) premiers Monday, September 25 at 10 p.m. This new drama series is

focused on America’s elite undercover military heroes. It follows Defense Intelligence Agency

Director, Patricia Campbell and her team of analysts at its headquarters in Washington, D.C. The

stars of this series are Mike Vogel, Anne Heche, Demetrius Grosse, and others.

“Ten Days in the Valley” (ABC) premiers Sunday, October 1 at 10 p.m. Also, a new drama

series, this is focused on Jane Sadler, a TV producer and single mother. Her whole world

changes when her daughter goes missing in the middle of the night. Like her police TV show,

she gets caught up in a mystery! You won’t want to miss this drama starring Golden Globe and

Emmy Award winner, Kyra Sedgwick, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Kick Gurry and more.

“How to Get Away with Murder” (ABC) returns Thursday, September 28 10 p.m. Starring

Academy Award winner Viola Davis, Billy Brown, Aja Naomi King, Jack Falahee and more.

This successful series that keeps you on the edge of your seat returns this month. After leaving

fans wondering what will happen next, the wait is officially over. #TGIT is back!

Comedy series:

“The Mayor” (ABC), a new comedy, premieres Tuesday, October 3 at 9:30 p.m. Set your

reminder to watch this show, starring Brandon Michael Hall, Lea Michele, Yvette Nicole Brown,

Bernard David and more! Hall plays a struggling hip-hop artist who runs for mayor to promote

his mixtape. He stages the campaign as a stunt…but he won the election!

“Black-ish” (ABC), the family funny sitcom, is back with a new season. The Golden Globe

Award nominated series will return with its fourth season, prepared to keep its fans laughing and

full of excitement. Starring Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi Jenifer Lewis

and more. Be sure to tune in, Tuesday, October 3, 2017 at 9 p.m.

Reality series:

“The Voice” (NBC) shows a group of hopeful superstars compete while being coached by some

of the world’s greatest music artists. The Emmy Award winning series will return Monday,

September 25 at 8 p.m. Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, and Miley Cyrus return as judges, Joining

them in the big red chairs will be Oscar, Golden Globe and Grammy Award winner, Jennifer

Hudson.

“Hell’s Kitchen” (Fox), in its 17 th season, returns Friday, September 29 at 8 p.m. This is the first

all-star season. This year, the contestants will be competing to become the head chef at the first

Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen Restaurant at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas.