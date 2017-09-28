Remembering Dr. Lisa Schreiber

Michael Brockett

Business Manager

Eileen Borkowski

Staff Writer

Lisa Marie Schreiber was born September 19, 1967.

She grew up in Bettendorf, Iowa with her brother and parents. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communication from Truman University, a Master of Arts from the University of Omaha, and a doctorate in communication from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

She moved to Millersville in 2007 with her two sons, Dylan and Nathan, and began teaching at Millersville University as an associate professor in the Communication and Theatre Department.

She also is the founder and editor of the free online communication studies book, “The Public Speaking Project.”

Throughout her younger adulthood, Dr. Schreiber traveled around the world to places like Thailand and Germany, immersing herself in different cultures and ways of life, which benefited the classes she taught.

Two of her favorite things in life were flowers and gargoyles. She loved to garden, using the vibrant colors of different flowers to create beautiful landscapes.

Dr. Schreiber was very passionate about what she taught. The way she spoke about her experiences brought a new dimension to her classes, allowing her to connect with her students, and create a lasting impression.

She valued hard work and loved to watch her students succeed in life, all while giving them the tough love they needed to become successful college graduates.

When I think of Dr. Schreiber, I think of someone you wouldn’t come across but maybe a handful of times in your life.

She made you feel like you could talk to her about anything. You could trust her to give you honest, sometimes blunt, but real and authentic advice.

Students could come to her feeling distraught and leave calm and reassured about any hurdles they were facing.

When I struggled, she instilled in me the confidence I needed to see the light at the end of a very long tunnel and graduate college in December.

I will never be able to thank her enough for everything she has given me, but I know without her, I would not be the young adult I am today.

Lisa Schreiber touched many lives during her time here. Her colleagues spoke highly of her, valued her opinion, and most importantly, trusted her.

She left behind two sons, Dylan (18), and Nathan (15) and several students who looked up to her as a role model and mentor.

She may have left this world far too soon, but she will always be remembered and cherished by many.

Her legacy will be carried on by her sons and those she impacted so greatly.