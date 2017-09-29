Family Recipes: How to make zucchini spice bread

Maria GlotFelter
Features Editor
Ingredients:
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 cups finely chopped zucchini (about 3 medium)
1 1/4 cup sugar
1 cup chopped nuts
1/2 cup vegetable oil
1/3 cup water
1 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon ground cloves
1 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1 teaspoon vanilla 3 eggs
Directions:
Heat oven 350 ̊. Grease and flour rectangular pan 13 x 9 x 2. Beat all ingredients on low speed, scrap-ing bowl constantly, until
blended, about 1 minute. Then beat on medium speed scraping bowl occa- sionally, 2 minutes. Pour into pan. Bake until wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 45 to 50 minutes. Frost w/ cream cheese if desired.