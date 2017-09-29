Just In

Family Recipes: How to make zucchini spice bread

September 29, 2017 Sade Palmer Features 0

Zucchini spice bread is a perfect snack to have during the fall season.(PHOTO COURTESY OF FLICKR)

Maria GlotFelter

Features Editor

Zucchini spice bread is a perfect snack to have during the fall season.(PHOTO COURTESY OF FLICKR)
Zucchini spice bread is a perfect snack to have during the fall season.(PHOTO COURTESY OF FLICKR)

Ingredients:
2 cups all-purpose flour

2 cups finely chopped zucchini (about 3 medium)

1 1/4 cup sugar
1 cup chopped nuts
1/2 cup vegetable oil
1/3 cup water
1 1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground cloves

1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 teaspoon vanilla 3 eggs

Directions:

Heat oven 350 ̊. Grease and flour rectangular pan 13 x 9 x 2. Beat all ingredients on low speed, scrap-ing bowl constantly, until

blended, about 1 minute. Then beat on medium speed scraping bowl occa- sionally, 2 minutes. Pour into pan. Bake until wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 45 to 50 minutes. Frost w/ cream cheese if desired.

Related Articles

Copyright © 2015 The Snapper, Millersville University. All rights reserved.