Family Recipes: How to make zucchini spice bread

Heat oven 350 ̊. Grease and flour rectangular pan 13 x 9 x 2. Beat all ingredients on low speed, scrap-ing bowl constantly, until

blended, about 1 minute. Then beat on medium speed scraping bowl occa- sionally, 2 minutes. Pour into pan. Bake until wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 45 to 50 minutes. Frost w/ cream cheese if desired.