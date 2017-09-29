King storms England, takes over country

Peyton Powell Staff Writer

On this day 951 years ago to this very day, someone stepped foot into England that would forever change their History, and make them the country they are today. That man was William the Conqueror, and on September 28th, 1066, William along with his army invaded the peaceful country.

William the Conqueror was the illegitimate son of Robert I, Duke of Normandy, and his mistress Herleva, around the year 1028. His father became Duke of Normandy on August 6th, 1027 about a year or so before William was born. Since William was illegitimate, it was unclear whether he would receive his father’s title. Before his father died, in January of 1035 he had his son William made the official heir to his title. When Robert died in July of that same year, William became the new Duke of Normandy.

In 1066, the then King of England, died, and since there was no absolute heir to the throne, many people came forward to say that they should get the throne. The real successor to the throne was Harold Godwinson, Earl of Wessex, who was the richest and most powerful English Aristocrat. Harold’s exiled brother Tostig Godwinson, raided the southeastern side of England, and then he moved north due to and raided other small towns.

William however was assembling a large fleer and army which he took from France and Normandy, that he would take to England to invade. His forces gathered Saint-Valery-sur-Somme, and then were ready to cross the English Channel by August 12th. His forces, and William himself then crossed the channel days after Harold’s victory at Stamford Bridge on September 25th.

Then on September 28th, 1066, William, and his army of about 7,000 landed in Pevensey, located in Sussex on the southern end of England. He then built a castle out of wood at Hastings, where they also raided the surrounding areas. The Normans kept invading nearby land, and their army kept getting stronger until they would one day conquer all of England. William would then go on to become the King of England, and the first Norman King.

If William and his army would never have landed in England on September 28th, the fate of England would most likely have been different, and the England we know today wouldn’t be the same. So, because of the actions that William the conquer took to invade England 951 years ago, History has been forever changed, and England got its modern start.