Ashlee Haze, brings thoughtful words to MU

Back in 2006, Haze was the Grand Prize winner of the V-103’s “Got Word” Youth Poetry Slam and she has been writing ever since. Receiving plenty of recognition, she has been published in three national publications. She has also performed at plenty venues across the country. In February 2016, she released a full-length collection of poems, “Land of the Living” in a live one-woman performance at Apache Café in Atlanta. On her website, she has a list of 10 accomplishments that she’s had throughout her time performing poetry.

Passionate, funny, and inspirational are just a few words to describe the performance Wednesday night. As she effortlessly speaks her poems, you feel her passion in her voice. You can feel the sincerity, as if she is directly talking to you in conversation. She often stops during the performance to get her audience involved, telling small jokes and asking questions. Her friendly, welcoming personality shines through when she speaks her poems.

Ashlee Haze, you were amazing! Thank you.

