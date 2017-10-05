Millersville students love Javaville

Javaville is a coffee establishment located con- veniently off-campus right off of Prince St. and across from the House of Pizza. Javaville has been around Millersville for about six years. They are open year-round, but their schedule does revolve understandably around the college semester because their summer hours are cut. Entering in Javaville, students are welcomed by the friendly owner and workers. The comfy coffee shop had some recent additions to their fun menu, which is drawn colorfully with chalk in various shades. Besides serving their usual coffee, breakfast wraps, and sandwiches, Javaville now serves ice cream. Like many other coffee shops, students can buy bottled drinks such as teas or energy drinks in addition to the hot beverages served. In addition to the traditional breakfast items, Javaville also serves smoothies.

There are plenty of tables and outlets around for students to utilize. The inside is decorated with wooden tables and chairs, as well as two comfy armchairs located in one corner. There are plenty of spots to sit down with your laptop and type away that overdue essay. Besides the furniture, several warmly colored abstract paintings contribute to the soft, relaxing atmosphere.