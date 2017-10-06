Millersville boasts online program

Nick Hughes

Opinion Editor

Affordable Colleges online, which is a website that ranks colleges based on

various criteria, has ranked Millersville University at the 25 th spot with greatest lifetime

on return investment (ROI.) According to the website this is defined as, “When a student

finishes college, he or she wants a degree that signals value and leads to healthy salary

potential.”



On the Millersville website, the college had this to say, “Graduates from

Millersville and the top schools enjoy the largest earnings gap between non-degree

holders over 30 years, and earn more on average than graduates from other

Pennsylvania schools.”



The methodology that Affordable Colleges used is an analysis of all accredited

postsecondary colleges in Pennsylvania. The general criteria for examination are as

follows:

o Accredited public or private not-for- profit institution located in the state

o Must offer at least 3 online associate degree programs (2-year schools)

o Must offer at least 3 online bachelor’s degree programs (4-year schools)

o Annual in-state tuition & fees below $5,000 (2-year schools)

o Annual in-state tuition & fees below $25,000 (4-year schools)



The methodology goes into further detail with its scoring criteria. Which is how they

ranked the various institutions. The metrics that the website used were in-depth. The

metrics included various aspects ranging from tuition to availability of job placement

services before and after graduation. Also including student to faculty ratio, availability

of counseling services and peer-based value or as the website calls it, “Bang for your

buck.”