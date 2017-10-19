Adrian Peterson looks to redeem himself in Arizona

Week one looked to be the beginning of the end for the Arizona Cardinals, when their super-star running back David Johnson was injured with a fractured wrist. Since then, the Cardinals are last in the league in rushing yards per game, and per carry. In an offense that is run-heavy there was a move that had to be made, and Cardinals general manager Steve Keim was up to the task.

In four games, Adrian Peterson had just 27 carries for 81 yards with the New Orleans Saints, and it was no secret they had no use for him. Keim sent a 2018 unconditional sixth-round pick to the Saints in exchange for Peterson, the 32 year-old back who is looking to prove himself in a comeback season. Keim told reporters, “we are always on the lookout for opportunities to improve our team, and we look at this as one of those opportunities.”

Peterson’s lack of production has nothing to do with him regressing as a player, but due to the backfield in New Orleans that features Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram, it was a bad fit and gave Peterson no legitimate opportunity to produce any offense. The Cardinals released recently-acquired running back Chris Johnson to make the trade possible, and now Peterson joins a backfield in Arizona that needs him like no other.

Peterson expressed his frustration regarding his role in New Orleans when he said, “when you’re a competitor like me, you’re angry when you’re not in there… I know that things will work out in some type of way. I don’t know how things will work out, but things will get figured out.” Well, being optimistic has paid off big-time for the seven-time pro bowler and former league MVP, as he made his presence felt in his debut as a Cardinal.

In just one game with Arizona, he has topped everything he has done in New Orleans all year. Peterson ran 26 times for 134 yards and two touchdowns in the Cardinals 38-33 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Cardinals coach, Bruce Arians did not let Peterson’s performance go unnoticed as he told reporters, “I can’t say enough about what Adrian added to us this week. You can see the energy… It opened up a lot of things down the field.”

It was a great day for the football world as we got to see the Adrian Peterson we all love and know, and supported through the adversity he faced in New Orleans. Peterson looks to keep the run game going when the Cardinals head to Los Angeles to face their division rival, the Rams in a huge NFC West match-up.